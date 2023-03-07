Wickow RFC sides right back on track in Leinster League campaigns

Mullingar 27

Wicklow 28

Wicklow RFC’s men’s teams got back to winning ways in the Leinster League with a successful trip to Mullingar RFC on Sunday.

The club’s first XV needed to win to stay in the race for promotion to Division 1A and they got off to a good start with a penalty from Niall Earls after a good spell of pressure making it 0-3.

Mark Higgins skipped over for a clever try after 12 minutes and Earls’ conversion made it 0-10 to the visitors.

Mullingar hit back with a try of their own on the 20-minute mark but two more Niall Earls penalties made it 5-16 approaching half-time. Mullingar did get a penalty to make it 8-16 at the break.

Wicklow were playing well and seemed comfortable enough at this stage.

The second half couldn’t have started much better when Liam Nicholson powered through two defenders to score a well take try out wide. The conversion was missed but Wicklow now lead by 8-21 and looked in cruise control.

The home side had other ideas and struck back with two tries in quick succession to make it 20-21 with 20 minutes left.

Wicklow were on the ropes and all the momentum was with Mullingar. With 10 minutes left Mullingar were in again and the conversion made it 27-21 and Wicklow looked out on their feet.

To their credit they didn’t panic and worked their way down the field. As the clock ran into injury time, a series of pick and drives close to the Mullingar line saw Liam Nicholson crash over for his second try. Niall Earls added the extras and Wicklow were in front by the slenderest of margins 27-28.

The referee indicated there were four agonising minutes left to play. The Westmeath men had their chances but ultimately Wicklow held them out and the final whistle went.

This win guarantees Wicklow at least second place in the league and a guaranteed play-off spot for promotion. They are still in with an outside chance of the league championship but will need results to go their way on the last day of the league in three weeks’ time on March 26.

A very young Wicklow second XV put in a sparkling performance to blow away a much bigger Mullingar side.

They scored eight tries on the day and ran out comfortable winners by 12-42. Josh Watson put in a man of the match performance in his first game back from a long-term injury. The Ashford man scored three tries only to be outdone by the excellent Kieran Fitzpatrick who scored a remarkable four tries.

Peter Schmidt also caught the eye with a barnstorming display at open side. Next week the seconds travel to Ardee for the first round of the seconds Towns Cup.

Seconds XV: Zach Callery, Seamus O’Brien, Jake Law, Tom Maguire, Tom Flood, Peter Schmidt, Chris Fitzpatrick, Scott Burleigh, Frankie Reynolds, Conor Hunter, Andy Sloane, Charlie Clarke, Kieran Fitzpatrick, Darren Byrne, Cormac Mitchell

First XV: Dave Nicholson (Capt.) Jason Byrne, Aaron Canterbury, Steve Swan, Sam Gibson, Liam Nicholson, Jonathan Hopkins, Dylan Byrne, Mark Higgins, Niall Earls, Jack Dunne, Diarmaid, Whoriskey, Paddy McKenzie, Aaron Byrne, Ben Watson, Mark Cullen, Jack McKenna, Fergus Ward, Fionn Luddy, Oscar Hayes Reston.