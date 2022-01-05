Wicklow’s O’Byrne Cup game with Meath off due to Covid-19

Bryan McMahon of Meath in action against Niall Donnelly of Wicklow during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final in Aughrim

Wicklow’s O’Byrne Cup clash with Meath this weekend is off due to the Garden County squad being decimated by Covid-19 cases and close contacts.

The game had been fixed for Bray Emmets GAA Club on Saturday and was to be Colin Kelly’s first official game in charge.

However, Wicklow GAA County Chairman Martin Fitzgerald said on Wednesday morning that the game was now off due to players being unavailable because of Covid-19 cases, close contacts, Sigerson Cup demands and injuries.

“I think there are 16 or 17 players out of action,” he said.

Wicklow are down to play Wexford next Wednesday evening, January 12, but that is now looking very unlikely.

Colin Kelly’s charges had warmed up with a narrow defeat to Wexford in Ferns (1-10 to 1-12) last weekend with only five of last year’s championship team starting on the day. Wicklow led by 1-8 to 0-8 at the second water break and the loss of Dean Healy to a black card and the introduction of the likes of Brian Malone as impact subs changed the course of the game.

The Wicklow team that started that game was: Mark Jackson; Tom Moran, Malachy Stone, Arran Byrne; Mark Kenny, Zach Cullen, Niall Donnelly; Kevin Quinn, Dean Healy; Sam O’Dowd, Chris O’Brien, Andy Maher; Alan Dillon, Paul Cunningham, Oisin McGraynor. Numerous subs were used during the game while Rory Stokes, selected to start, was injured in the warm-up after an accidental knock.

Wexford started 11 of their championship side and were able to call on the Shelmaliers players and others late on.