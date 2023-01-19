Wicklow’s Noah Sheridan and Oscar Cawley make Ireland U20 Six Nations squad

Former Wicklow RFC star Noah Sheridan, in action for Leinster, has been named on the Ireland U20 Six Nations squad.

Hollywood's Oscar Cawley, in action for Naas, has been named on the 32-man Ireland U20 panel ahead of the U20 Six Nations tournament.

Two Co. Wicklow rugby players have made the 32-man Ireland squad for the upcoming 2023 U20 Six Nations tournament that gets underway with an away game against Wales on Friday, February 3.

Wicklow RFC’s Noah Sheridan and former St Kevin’s GAA Club player Oscar Cawley from Hollywood have both been selected by head coach ahead of the campaign that will see them play three away and two home games.

“We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations,” said head coach Murphy.

“We as coaches have pushed the players over the last number of months and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and the opening game against Wales, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action at Musgrave Park in Cork, where we always have huge support,” he added.

Noah Sheridan started his rugby career as a five-year-old at Ashtown Lane and impressed all the way up along before moving to Clontarf to play in the AIL Division 1A this season.

Oscar Cawley plays his club rugby with Naas but has lined out many times for the St Kevin’s juvenile GAA club and was wished well from the Hollywood GAA club on social media after the announcement.

It takes serious hard work and a huge level of commitment to play for your country, so you can imagine how thrilled and proud we were to see club member Oscar Cawley make the selection,” they said. “From all of us here in the club, Oscar, we are wishing you, and the squad, the very best of luck,” they added.

Wicklow RFC said that Noah Sheridan is an “outstanding talent”.

“Noah has played for Wicklow RFC since he was five years of age, all the way up through mini and youth rugby. He starred for our Senior men’s team last season before moving this year to Clontarf to play in Division 1A of the AIL,” they said.

“Noah is an outstanding talent, and this is an incredible achievement for the young Wicklow man. International recognition is the ultimate achievement for any club player and everyone in Wicklow RFC and indeed the whole town is so proud of Noah.

“We would like to congratulate Noah and wish him the very best of luck over the coming months,” they added.

The Ireland squad have been building towards the Six Nations through a series of camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, while Challenge Matches against Italy, Munster Development and Leinster Development over the Christmas period have aided preparations.

Ireland kick off the Six Nations away in Wales, before hosting France in Round 2 at Musgrave Park on Friday, February 10 (Kick-off 8pm, live on RTÉ 2).

Murphy’s side will then go head-to-head with Italy on Friday, February 24, in Treviso (Kick-off 7.15pm, RTÉ 2), before concluding the Championship away to Scotland on Friday, March 10 (Kick-off 7.15pm, RTÉ 2) and at home to England in Cork on Sunday, March 19 (Kick-off 5pm, Virgin Media).

“The onset of a Championship is always a hugely exciting time and the U20s programme is a very important part of Irish Rugby, with previous squads enjoying tremendous success over the years,” said IRFU President, John Robinson.

“The players have all worked incredibly hard, supported by coaches, parents, schools and clubs to attain this level and they are now about to represent their country in this very prestigious and world class tournament. I wish them every success in the forthcoming games and know that they will show Irish Rugby at its best,” he added.

Ireland U20s Squad:

Forwards (17): George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster), (captain), Conall Henchy (DUFC/Munster), Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster), Ronan Foxe (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster), Conor O Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster), Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster), Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster), Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster), Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).

Backs (15): Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster), Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), Matthew Lynch (DUFC/Leinster), Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht), Sam Berman (DUFC/Leinster), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), Ike Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby), James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster), Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster), Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster), Noah Sheridan (Clontarf/Leinster).