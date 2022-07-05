Wicklow

Wicklow’s Nancy Murray Cup journey begins against Tyrone in Arklow on Saturday afternoon

We have been looking after ourselves as best we can and preparing for it as best we can and the proof in the pudding will be on Saturday”

The Wicklow camogie team face Tyrone this weekend in the Nancy Murray Cup in Arklow.

Andrew Ryan

SEAN FLEMING admitted Wicklow have been held back by a disrupted preparation due to many players’ involvement in the Leaving Certificate examinations.

However, he insisted that – win, lose, or draw against Tyrone in their opening game on Saturday – his side will benefit from the game and only get better.

