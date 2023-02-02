Wicklow’s Mason Melia scores screamer for St Patrick’s Athletics and breaks records in the process

Mason Melia became St. Patrick’s Athletic's youngest ever player and youngest ever goalscorer when they played Wexford FC Leinster Senior Cup clash at Inchicore earlier this week.

Mason Melia is a record breaker. The Co. Wicklow youngster became St. Patrick’s Athletic youngest ever player and youngest ever goalscorer on Tuesday night on his Saints debut.

The former Newtown Junior prodigy was summoned from the bench after 63 minutes with Tim Clancy’s side trailing Wexford FC by 0-2 in their Leinster Senior Cup clash at Inchicore.

The visitors would kill the tie off on 75 minutes as Jordan Adeyemo completed his hat-trick, but Melia offered a ray of light for the home faithful as he cracked home a beauty from the D.

In doing so, Melia, at 15 years and 132 days old – takes the record of youngest scorer off Kian Corbally who had netted at 15 years and 305 days.

Melia also entered the record books as youngest to make an appearance, knocking Sam Curtis (15 years, 255 days old) off the top of the charts.

Melia was previously on the books at Bray Wanderers but decided to switch to the Saints.

He played a key role for the Republic of Ireland as they clinched the U-16 Victory Shield in the latter stages of 2022