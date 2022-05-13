Wicklow's Leinster dream dies at hands of lethal Lilywhites

Kildare 2-18

Wicklow 0-10

Of all the outcomes that lay before Wicklow supporters as they made the trip across to Newbridge in big numbers on Wednesday night, this was the one they feared the most.

After a memorable and hugely entertaining journey that took the Minor footballers from Enniscorthy to Aughrim to Westmeath to Longford and finally St Conleth’s Park, that the young footballers would suffer such a heavy defeat against an excellent Kildare side seems desperately unfair.

Victory was always going to be a big ask but you felt that if all the elements and the stars aligned and all the little breaks went their way and if maybe one of the lively forwards could get in for an early goal and the great travelling support got behind them that they could really give this a go.

Aside from that, a spirited performance and a narrow defeat would have been next in line in terms of finishing off a great campaign in as positive a way as possible, but, alas, when the class and power of the Kildare side came up against what looked like a weary Wicklow outfit, there was really only ever going to be one outcome.

An improved second half saved a certain amount of pride for the visitors, but the brutal damage was done in that opening 30 minutes when the home side galloped out to a 1-11 to 0-2 lead, the goal a fierce uppercut to the Garden County chin after 26 minutes and some of the 11 points absolute stunners from all over the field.

Wicklow looked stuck to the ground in that opening half. That formidable defence looked redundant when the athletic Kildare players started pinging points from all angles, at times without a single hand being laid on them.

At the other end, Wicklow looked uncertain and lost at times with ball carriers running into nests of burly Kildare defenders and efforts going wide from Éanna Nolan, twice while under pressure, Gearóid Murphy, who had absolutely zero options ahead of him, and Alex Kavanagh, seconds after he was most certainly fouled with no free given and not long after he had been switched with Jack Kenny to see if the Aughrim attacker could get a foothold in the game having been deprived of supply and been wrapped up superbly by Eoin Lawlor.

Kildare were physically impressive. If Fintan Quinn in the goals is not the biggest footballer playing Minor in Ireland then I can’t wait to see the lad who is. You would hardly fit a ball between the space that’s left between the top of his head and the bottom of the crossbar. And all over the field they have big, athletic footballers, from Ben Ryan to Joey Cunningham to Cormac O’Sullivan, Conor Kelly, Ryan Sinkey and then they have the silky Killian Browne who wreaked absolute havoc, finishing with 1-6.

It’s obvious they’re playing a brand of football with their clubs that’s well and truly above what’s on offer in Wicklow when you look at their tackling and support play. Even with the class Cian Deering sweeping they were still able to dissect the Wicklow defence with heartbreaking ball.

It was such a sad end to what joint-manager Eugene O’Brien described as a “some journey”, but he hoped that they would have learned a great deal from the adventure and that it will stand to them as they move forward in their footballing careers.

One thing they will hopefully reflect on fondly in years to come will be the support that travelled from Wicklow for the game. And there was one especially touching moment out of the field after the game where a group of between 60 or 70 parents, friends and supporters burst into a round of applause when the squad broke from their post-match huddle as the light started to fade in the evening sky.

“We looked very heavy-legged, and I feared it to be honest because these lads have been on the road for the last four weeks, and it wasn’t that easy, you were travelling half the country to play matches. At the end of the day, they’re only chaps,” was how Eugene O’Brien tried to sum things up.

“But take nothing away from Kildare, they kicked some excellent points in the first half. We just weren’t up to the pace of it, and they had the wind as well. We were hoping to win the toss and get the wind but that went against us. There’s nothing else we can say about that end of it.

“The goal just before half-time was a bit of a killer.

“But what a journey for them. You have to take the good days with the bad days, and you have to move on, but hopefully they’ve learned something in the last six months. They played lots of games and it can only improve them.

“To get to the level of Kildare and Dubs, it’s another five or six steps. I was talking to Johnny Doyle (former Kildare player and member of the Kildare Minor backroom team), and he was telling me that their trials were six months ago, and they had 170 lads at it. We had about 55. Their under-20s are in the All-Ireland final and their Seniors are probably going to be in the Senior final (Leinster) and now their Minors are in the Leinster final, so Kildare football is very strong.

“I’ll take nothing away from our lads. I’m absolutely so proud. They gave all our management team so much for six months. Never missed training. The parents were absolutely tremendous, they gave us everything. In fairness to the County Board, anything we asked for, we got it,” he added.

A surging run up through the middle by midfielder Ryan Sinkey allowed him sweep over a beauty off his left in the opening minutes in what was a warning shot to the hearts of all the Wicklow supporters in the stand.

Aaron O’Brien made a fine mark for Wicklow from the kick-out, but a Wicklow wide would be the result from the subsequent attack. Interestingly, Wicklow performed relatively well in the middle of the field in terms of winning possession.

It was 0-9 to 0-0 after 18 minutes. Kildare were streets ahead of Wicklow. Untouchable at times.

Alex Kavanagh gave the crowd something to cheer about after 21 when pointing a free won by Jack Kenny and Wicklow might have had a goal had Éanna Nolan spotted Joe McGuckian unmarked across the square but the An Tóchar man was dispossessed by a ruthless Kildare defence.

Ben Loakman’s goal was the fatal blow with 26 gone. Wind or no wind at their backs in the second half there was no recovery from this.

Alex Kavanagh’s second point sent the teams in with the home side leading by 1-11 to 0-2 at the break.

If Wicklow were looking for positives, then the second half showing was promising. They lost the second period by 1-7 to 0-8, Kildare’s second goal coming after 54 minutes and a raft of changes taking place in between.

Alex Kavanagh opened the scoring from a free with three gone but Kildare pushed on mercilessly with two points and two wides before Jack Kenny replied for Wicklow.

Alex Kavanagh, Éanna Nolan, Kavanagh again, a bomb from Wicklow’s man of the match James Boland, Páidí Kavanagh and another Kavanagh free completed the Garden County scoring.

Kildare will take on the Dubs in the final. It’s a wild suggestion but there’s a chance Kildare will be crowned Leinster Minor and Senior champions and All-Ireland under-20 champions in the very near future. Alternatively, they might lose both finals and not even make the Senior final, but that’s the level they’re at and that’s the level Wicklow should be aiming for.

For Eugene O’Brien, he sees hope in the future, and, in time, he hopes his players can look back on a wonderful journey.

“What a journey! What a journey. We never thought we’d get to a semi-final. You’d win maybe one, maybe two, but to win four and three of them away...,” he said.

“The management team were excellent as well, Padraig (Murphy), Darragh (McEvoy), Shay (Dunne), Mossie (Kelly), Chris Brady, every one of them. Every night they were there, and you know Ballinakill, it’s not that nice of a wet night.

“I’m so proud of them lads. Even when things weren’t going their way, they held their heads high out there. Discipline was good, they weren’t kicking lads or anything like that. They’ve very good sportsmen. They’re gutted in there. We actually felt we had a great chance coming up here, but you have to take your hat off to Kildare, they scored six or seven points in that first half, Dublin Seniors probably wouldn’t do it.

“I thought we did very well in the middle of the field. We just didn’t get into it in the first 20 minutes, maybe it was the atmosphere or something else, I don’t know, but that’s the way it is now.

“We’re the fourth best team in Leinster. There’s no reason why we can’t bring it on to the under-20s,” he added.

Wicklow: Mark Shannon (Aughrim); Callum Clarke (Rathnew), Leo Byrne (Aughrim), James Fleming (Baltinglass); Adam Kinsella (capt., Knockananna), James Boland (0-1) (Kiltegan), James Healy (Bray Emmets); Gearóid Murphy (Éire Óg Greystones), Aaron O’Brien (AGB); Joe McGuckian (Aughrim), Jack Kenny (0-1) (Baltinglass), Páidí Kavanagh (0-1) (AGB); Éanna Nolan (0-1) (An Tóchar), Alex Kavanagh (0-6, 4f) (Aughrim), Cian Deering (St Nicholas). Subs: Brian Hurley for J McGuckian (35), Maurice Hedderman for L Byrne (48), Conall Butler for J Healy (55, blood), Sean Byrne for G Murphy (57), Jack Bookle for É Nolan (60), Gearóid Murphy for C Butler (61, blood reversed).

Kildare: Fintan Quinn; Jamie McGuirk, Ben Ryan, Eoin Lawlor; Cormac O’Sullivan (0-1), James Harris (0-1) (capt.), Tom Kelly (0-1); Ryan Sinkey (0-3), Conor Kelly; Joey Cunningham, Ryan Rainey, Ben Loakman (1-1, m); Joe Hanamy, Killian Browne (1-6, 2f); Eoin Cully (0-4). Subs: Cian O’Reilly for C Kelly (37), Niall Cramer (0-1) for J McGuirk (46), DJ Percival for J Hanamy (46), Ross Harris for R Sinkey (51), Cillian Geraghty for B Loakman (51), Jay O’Brien for J Cunningham (57, blood).

Referee: Alan Coyne (Westmeath)