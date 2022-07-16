Wicklow’s Josh gives Ireland the perfect start in history-making epic against the All-Blacks

Wicklow's Josh van der Flier celebrates with Wexford's Tadhg Furlong after scoring early in the game against the All Blacks.

Ireland players celebrate their side's first try scored by Wicklow's Josh van der Flier during the Steinlager Series match against New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Wicklow's Josh van der Flier produced yet another superb display for Ireland as they made sweet, sweet history when winning the series in Wellington with a 32-22 victory over the All Blacks.

Having toppled the mighty New Zealand for the first time ever last weekend in Dunedin, all the pre-match chatter was on redemption and ferocity on the part of the home side. But it was the men in green who came out like lions, and it was former Wicklow RFC player Josh who crossed over after just three minutes to give Andy Farrell’s side the best possible start in the cauldron of the Cake Tin.

That try would be followed by scores from Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw with conversions and penalty from the sublime Johnny Sexton making it 3-22 at the break.

A New Zealand resurgence was inevitable, and they tore into the visitors to close to within five, but a Johnny Sexton penalty pushed Ireland eight clear after 56.

A Rob Herring try after 64 lifted the siege and Ireland, with Bray’s Jack Conan coming off the bench to put in a significant showing, held on for a magical victory that should set them up nicely for next year’s World Cup.