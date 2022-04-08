Wicklow's Celtic Challenge adventure gets underway this weekend.

Wicklow Minor manager Dara Kissane will send his two squads off to their Celtic Challenge openers this weekend with the Blue team facing Antrim in Abbotstown and the Gold brigade taking on Kildare Cadets in St Laurence’s GAA Club, both on Saturday afternoon.

At noon, the Wicklow Gold team will line out against the Kildare Cadets in the first game in Group 7 of the national competition. In the group alongside those two teams are Kildare Liywhites and Meath Royals.

Wicklow Gold will take on the Meath Royals next weekend at home followed by a second trip across the border to face the Kildare Lilywhites the following weekend.

The Gold side include players from clubs all across the county with the likes of Bartley Crummey from Arklow Rocks, Callum Walsh, Ryan Austin and Fionn D’Arcy from Carnew Emmets, Alec Bartac and Daniel Burns from Éire Óg Greystones, Sam Smith from Glenealy and Ciaran Traynor from Western Gaels just some of the talented young hurlers who will line out from noon on Saturday.

Wicklow Blue, who will compete in Group 6 of the competition, will be boosted by the presence of a number of members the Wicklow Minor football squad, although not Aughrim’s Alex Kavanagh we are led to believe.

Key players for the Blue side will be Ciarán Kelly from Bray Emmets, Conor Byrne from Carnew Emmets, Denis O’Brien and Johnno Moorehouse from St Patricks, Michael Óg O’Neill from Glenealy, James Boland from Michael Dwyers and Ríain Waters from Western Gaels to name just a few.

They play Antrim this weekend, are away to Offaly the following weekend and then home to Meath the weekend after that.

Fixtures:

Wicklow Blue v Antrim at Abbotstown, 1pm, Saturday.

Wicklow Gold v Kildare Cadets at St Laurence’s GAA Club, noon, Saturday.

Wicklow Blue: Adam O’Farrell (Arklow Rock Parnells), Andrew Lynch (Glenealy), Alex Kavanagh (Luke O’Tooles), Brandon Rossiter (Carnew Emmets), Ciarán Kelly (Bray Emmets), Cillian Ryder (Bray Emmets), Conor Byrne (Carnew Emmets), Craig Byrne (Éire Óg Greystones), Denis O’Brien (St Patrick’s), Jack O’Toole (Michael Dwyers), James Boland (Michael Dwyers), Johnno Moorehouse (St Patrick’s), Liam Murphy (Arklow Rock Parnells), Lorcan Byrne (Glenealy), Luke Byrne (Western Gaels), Michael Óg O’Neill (Glenealy), Mikey O’Brien Hatton (Éire Óg Greystones), Ríain Waters (Michael Dwyers), Seán Byrne (Kilcoole), Seán Kenny (Bray Emmets), Tristan Doherty (Bray Emmets), Willie Cash (Kilcoole), Zach Jordan (Carnew Emmets).

Wicklow Gold: Alec Bartac (Éire Óg Greystones), Bartley Crummey (Arklow Rock Parnells), Callum Walsh (Carnew Emmets), Christy Connors (Éire Óg Greystones), Ciaran Traynor (Western Gaels), Conor O'Mahoney (Kilcoole), Dale Van Dalen (Kilcoole), Daniel Burns (Éire Óg Greystones), David Peppard (Western Gaels), Feilim Lynch Ward (Western Gaels), Finn Redmond (Bray Emmets), Fionn D’Arcy (Carnew Emmets), James Healy (Bray Emmets), Joshua Barry (Éire Óg Greystones), Ken Cullen (Carnew Emmets), Killian O'Keeffe (Carnew Emmets), Max Latham (Éire Óg Greystones), Oísín O'Neill (Western Gaels), Rory Corrigan (Western Gaels), Ryan Austin (Carnew Emmets), Ryan McCormack (Éire Óg Greystones), Sam Smith (Glenealy), Sean Meyler Éire Óg Greystones), Seanan Gardner (Western Gaels), Thomas Walsh (Western Gaels), Tom Meyler (Éire Óg Greystones), Tomas O'Connell (Éire Óg Greystones).