Wicklow’s Cash bonanza as Willie gives Leitrim the Blues!

The Wicklow Blue team who defeated Leitrim in the Celtic Challenge last weekend.

Wicklow 9-25

Leitrim 0-4

A team of Under-16 hurlers also did Wicklow proud on Saturday as they completed a splendid double in the Celtic Challenge while on the road.

On the faraway west coast of Leitrim, the Wicklow Blue team kicked off their Celtic Challenge sojourn with a massive 48 points win over their hosts.

Leitrim were a cohort of 17-year-old youths, but despite the age gap, Alan Lawlor and his backroom team had their troops well primed for the task facing them in this Group 10 joust.

In fairness to Leitrim they had only two hurling clubs from which to choose a team and they are to be commended for taking on Wicklow who had the luxury of compiling their team from nine or ten different clubs.

Alan Lawlor’s men are unlikely to get things as easy away to Cavan on Saturday (April 15) before welcoming Longford to a Wicklow venue for their final group game.

Playing against the wind in the first half it soon became obvious that Wicklow were the stronger side where Leitrim had no answer to the strong running and excellent finishing from players such as Willie Cash, Adam Lifely, and Paddy Marrinan.

Wicklow were 22 points up at the interval and with the wind behind them in the second half the scores kept coming.

While this group have prepared well in the buildup to the Celtic Challenge including practice matches against Ballyboden St. Endas and a trip to James Stephens in Kilkenny, they won’t have learned much from this one-sided encounter.

Wicklow: Keith Lawless (Glenealy); Noah Hayes (Michael Dwyers), Ronan Hogan (Bray Emmets), Senan Croke (Bray Emmets); Senan O’Donovan (St. Patrick’s), Donnacha Murphy (Arklow Rocks), Cillian Goff (Glenealy); Mick Moorehouse (Kilcoole), Paddy Marrinan (1-4) (Éire Óg); Michael O’Brien (1-2) (St. Patrick’s), Adam Lifely (0-3) (Luke O’Toole’s), Marc O’ Shea (1-0) (Luke O’Toole’s); Finian Hughes (0-3) (Kilcoole), Willie Cash (5-8) (Bray Emmets), James Lambert (0-3) (Luke O’Toole’s). Subs (all played H/T), Adam O’Brien (St. Patrick’s) for Lawless, Theo Byrne (Arklow Rocks) for Hayes, Eanna Waters (Michael Dwyers) for Croke, Josh Byrne (0-2) (MIchael Dwyers) for O’Brien, Jack O’Reilly (Arklow Rocks) for O’Shea, Charlie Colleran (1-0) (Bray Emmets) for Lambert.