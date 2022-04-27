Wicklow women in prolific goalscoring form

Aine O’Gorman, Alannah McEvoy, and Louise Quinn were ALL in the goals on a prolific weekend for Wicklow soccer players.

In the Airtricity League Women’s National League, O’Gorman scored five devastating times as Peamount United hammered Cork City to return to the top of the table.

The Ireland star scored a first-half, 33-minute hat-trick to put the Peas into a 3-0 lead. Karen Duggan made it four before half-time, before Alannah McEvoy was brought on two minutes into the half.

Stephanie Roche made it five before O’Gorman scored her fourth and fifth goals in the 63rd and 80th minutes. McEvoy rounded out the scoring on the 81st minute to round out an 8-1 win over a side who was captained by Becky Cassin.

O’Gorman’s goals mean she is clear at the top of the scorers charts with 10 goals this campaign. Meanwhile, coupled with Shelbourne’s defeat to DLR Waves this past weekend, Peamount are not top of the tree by three points, having played one game more than the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s Super League in England, Louise Quinn scored a vital brace as Birmingham boosted their fleeting prospects of survival with a 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Blessington’s finest scored her team’s second and third goals to cement herself as the team’s top league scorer with five goals this season.

Up in Scotland, Claire Walsh started as Glasgow City once again kept touch with Rangers at the top of the league with a 2-0 win over Hearts, with just three games left to play. A massive race in the Scottish league title race takes place on May 8, however, when they face Rangers in their next game.

Back over in Ireland, in the Men’s Premier Division, Chris Lyons started as Drogheda Utd dropped to a 3-2 defeat to Sligo Rovers.

The Wicklow striker had a hand in Drogheda’s first goal, when his penalty was saved but for the rebound to be converted by Georgie Poynton.

In the First Division, Bray Wanderers lost 2-0 to Galway Utd. Stephen McGuinness, brothers Hugh and Enda Douglas, Keith Dalton, Daniel Blackbyrne, Callum Thompson, and Karl Manahan started as the Seagulls lost their second game in a row.

Elsewhere, Dylan Barnett started, while Joe Power was a second-half substitute and Ada Hayden was an unused replacement as Longford Town drew 0-0 with Treaty United.

There was more joy for Cork City, as Aaron Bolger started in the Leesiders’ 3-2 win over Cobh Ramblers to maintain their lead at the top of the table at three points.

In England, in League Two, Pierce Sweeney started as Exeter City beat Rochdale 2-0 to give their automatic promotion hopes a further boost. With three games to go, they need just one win to guarantee a place in League One for 2022/23.

Meanwhile Simon Power started in Harrogate Town’s 3-0 win over Carlisle.

In Scotland, Daire O’Connor started for Ayr United as they drew 0-0 with Queen of the South in the Scottish Championship.