Wicklow women get back on track with victory over Cooke

Wicklow 32

Cooke 12

Three tries in the last 10 minutes capped off another victory for Wicklow who beat a determined Cooke outfit 32-12 in the Energia All Ireland Women’s Cup Series on Saturday evening.

A brace from Linda Dempsey and tries from Lauren Barry, Naoise O’Reilly, Meagan Parkinson and Roisin Stone helped the Conference champions get back to winning ways.

Cooke gave a good account of themselves, bringing the fight to the hosts and leaving with two tries of their own.

Wicklow were able to go up a level in the closing stages as they pulled away on the scoreboard in convincing style.

Wicklow were hoping to bounce back from that defeat to Galwegians in the last round. The last day they were playing at home in Ashtown Lane they recorded a historic victory over Old Belvedere.

The home side had nearly all the early possession, asking plenty of questions of the opposition defence.

After 11 minutes. they broke the deadlock. Barry crashing over the line for the opening try. Beth Roberts kicked the successful conversion.

They looked confident with ball in hand, with an ability to gain the metres comfortably.

In the 23rd minute, they got their second try of the evening. A scrum in opposition territory provided the platform to attack, keeping it simple and using the width paid dividends and right winger O’Reilly ran in for the try in the corner.

To their credit, the visitors finished the half strongly. They scored a converted try to reduce the defect to just five points going into the half time break. It was 12-7.

The women from the north started the second half on the front foot, putting the pressure on, but a knock on close to the line ended that surge.

It was the hosts who struck first in the half. The initial break from O’Reilly got them motoring forward before a clever kick from Parkinson pinned the opposition back inside their own 22.

They put the pressure on at the lineout, forcing the error out of the throwing hooker. Wicklow regathered the scraps and it wasn’t long before Dempsey muscled her way over to score the try and extend Wicklow’s advantage.

Cooke replied in the best fashion possible, scoring a try of their own up the other end of the pitch to make it a five-point game yet again.

The teams were evenly matched throughout. However, Jason Moreton’s team went up a gear in the last quarter, scoring three tries in the last ten minutes. The experienced Niamh Ni Dhroma making a telling impact off the bench.

Wicklow put it through the hands again with nearly all of the backline involved before left winger Parkinson wriggled her way to the whitewash to touch down for the bonus point try.

The always alert scrum half Stone was next to get her name on the scoresheet after some good work at the maul edged them forward before Stone sniped over to make sure of the try.

Prop forward Dempsey put the cherry on the cake when she secured her brace, again from close range, she was unstoppable. The scoreline finished 32-12, another solid victory for this always improving Wicklow side.

Wicklow RFC: Sarah Gleeson, Naoise O’Reilly, Aoibhin Stone, Erin McConnell, Meagan Parkinson, Beth Roberts, Roisin Stone; Linda Dempsey, Eimear Douglas, Lauren Barry, Jessica Schmidt, Rachel Griffey, Ciara O’Leary, Nicola Schmidt, Caoimhe Molloy. Substitutes: Noelle Ward, Laura Newsome, Leah Murphy, Niamh Ni Dhroma, Saoirse O’Reilly, Jenifer Madden