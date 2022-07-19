Wicklow well represented at International Polo Series tournament

The Wicklow polo players who represented Ireland in the International Polo Series tournament in Newport Rhode Island.

FOUR players from Polo Wicklow represented Ireland in Newport Rhode Island in the International Polo Series Tournament.

The Wicklow representatives included Captain Siobhan Herbst, Michael Connolly, Colm Kelleher and Alistair Musgrave.

The tournament has taken place for the past 31 years, and Ireland played in the inaugural match captained by Michael Herbst. The competition has continued every year since, part from 2020 and 2021 during the height of the pandemic.

Over 7,000 spectators watched the match, including a large group of J1 Irish students who cheered and sang the Fields of Athenry as Ireland scored the winning goal in the final seconds to defeat the USA.