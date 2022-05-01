Wicklow warrior Katie Taylor digs deep to beat Serrano in the “best night” of her career

Katie Taylor and family following her undisputed world lightweight championship fight with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Katie Taylor celebrates victory after her undisputed world lightweight championship fight with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bray’s Katie Taylor has described her sensational victory over Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden as the best night of her career.

In the sixth defence of her undisputed lightweight world title, Taylor staged a Lazarus-like comeback in the second half of an amazing contest to deservingly take the spoils in the first split decision of her professional career. Her winning streak now extends to 21 victories.

“It was the best night in my career for sure. I wasn’t sure if anything could reach my Olympic gold medal moment,” said the Wicklow wonder.

“But tonight, absolutely the best moment in my career,” she added, still bleeding from a head wound at the post-fight press conference in MSG.

Taylor took the biggest battering of her career in the fifth round but somehow managed to stay standing. One of three ringside judges Guida Cavallen scored the round 10-8 in favour of Serrano, though overall he gave Taylor the fight (96-93).

But the Bray pugilist displayed incredible courage to come back and dominate the closing three rounds

“I guess that is what my corner was saying, I needed the championship rounds. I did what I had to do.

“I showed the champion’s heart in there like I always do. I think time and time again I always show that champion’s heart when I need too.

“I dug deep when I needed to. I was in the trenches again tonight. Those are career defining moments for sure.

“I think the most important thing is to come out as the winner regardless of whether I performed well or not. Tonight was just fantastic. I had to dig deep in there tonight. I had to produce a career defining performance to actually win.

“What an amazing champion Amanda is as well. A phenomenal fighter and we definitely got the best out of each other for sure.

“Everybody was talking coming into this fight that it was the biggest women’s fight in boxing history, but I think it succeeded everything that people were talking about this week.

“Just walking out to the ring, just looking at a packed stadium. It was unbelievable. It was an absolutely special, special moment,” said Taylor.

There was a verbal agreement between the two camps in the ring immediately after the fight that there would be a rematch, with Croke Park emerging as a possible venue.

The ‘Fight of the Century’ for women turned into a classic in the mecca of boxing as Taylor retained her WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine World lightweight belts

The 35-year-old Bray pugilist proved she was the ‘Real Deal’ against Amanda Serrano, who had claimed nine world titles across seven divisions in a distinguished career.

But she had to go into the trenches.

Ring announcer David Diamante uttered the words the Irish heroine wanted to hear after the fight lasted the scheduled ten rounds… “and still …”

It was the signal for Irish fans in the sell-out attendance of 18,000 to erupt.

Taylor had looked in serious trouble at the midway point of the contest. Serrano came close to stopping Taylor in a gruelling fifth round, but the champion showed incredible courage by staying upright. She recovered and took the final four rounds to win on a split decision 97-94, 96-93 and 94-96.