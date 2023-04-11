Wicklow U20s suffer horrible heartbreak as Louth strike late in Leinster championship battle

Louth 2-12

Wicklow 2-11

Seán Reynolds dragged Louth into the Leinster U20 football championship quarter-finals with a most incredible solo performance on his home turf last Tuesday night, scoring 2-3 as the Wee County mugged a stunned Wicklow at the death.

Each of the Stabannon Parnells clubman’s five scores were of the very highest calibre and indicative of his outstanding ability.

Having kicked an outrageous point into the first-half gust, one which scaled the night sky before settling between the posts, the burly forward took the initiative during the closing quarter, laying hold to a looping ball, jinking across goal and sliding, left-footed, to the bottom corner of the net.

That sparked a Louth revival. From eight points down at half-time, 1-8 to 0-3, Reynolds’ seamless conversion from a mark towards the right wing drew the sides on terms, only for the Garden County natives to seemingly book their place in the knockout stages courtesy of Dan Cooney’s uncompromising drive past Josh Finlay.

However, from the subsequent kickout, Cameron Maher caught a hold of possession and punted, 80m towards the clubhouse end. The wind ushered the leather into Reynolds’ grasp, with his marker, Liam O’Neill, having lost his bearings, and the Louth No. 11 did his utmost to rip a hole in the net with his shot, reducing the margin to the minimum.

In the next play, advanced full-back Cillian Taaffe launched an effort on top of the danger area and with Wicklow goalkeeper Jack Sargent unsure about coming to meet the dropping ball with Reynolds in pursuit, the subsequent bounce carried it over the top for a draw.

And, four minutes over time, Reynolds completed a great escape, collecting possession and curling over with his weaker left foot, earning Louth a first victory at U20 provincial level at the ninth attempt.

Each of Wicklow’s starting forwards notched at least once from play and based on their dominance of the first half, they appeared set to canter through to the quarter-final. Louth’s backs were being dominated and full-back Luke O’Brien regularly forayed up field to create scoring opportunities.

Joe Prendergast was Wicklow’s most dangerous threat and he bagged 1-2, which enforced the withdrawal of James Rogers, who struggled to contain the winger, by Christy Grimes and Derek Walsh, Louth’s joint-managers.

Half-time substitutes Beanón Corrigan and Kyle McElroy added impetus to the Wee side’s play, although Wicklow, whose composure in possession gradually lessened, remained in control and Tim Harrington forced Finlay to make an important intervention.

Long-range efforts by Kieran McArdle and Tadhg McDonnell aided Louth’s recovery and belief emanated from Reynolds’ opening goal, which immediately preceded a red card for Corrigan for an off-the-ball skirmish.

Undeterred, Louth rallied, but looked to have had their challenge deflated by a superb Conor Fee mark and then Cooney’s maximum. Reynolds was playing like a man possessed, however, and he had the decisive say.

Wicklow could hardly believe it, and they weren’t the only ones.

This was a really tough blow for this talented Wicklow side and their manager Alan Costello and his backroom team who had arrived at the Louth venue on the back of a fine victory over Offaly at Faithful Fields.

LOUTH: Josh Finlay; Fionn Tipping, Cillian Taaffe (0-1), Mark Holohan; Liam Flynn (0-1), Tadhg McDonnell (0-1), James Rogers; Dara McDonnell, Seán Callaghan; Daniel Reilly, Seán Reynolds (2-3, 0-1m), Harry Butterly (0-1); Tom Matthews, Kieran McArdle (0-4, 3f), Darragh Dorian. Subs: Cameron Maher for Rogers (18), Beanón Corrigan (0-1) for Reilly (HT), Kyle McElroy for Butterly (HT), Ben Gartlan for Dorian (49).

WICKLOW: Jack Sargent; Adam Byrne, Luke O’Brien, Adam Kinsella; James Boland (0-1), Matt Nolan, Austin Brennan; Dan Cooney (1-0), Jack Kirwan; Joe Prendergast (1-2), Liam O’Neill (0-1), Tim Harrington (0-1); Conor Fee (0-2, 1m), Tommy Keogh (0-2), JP Nolan (0-2). Subs: Cian Deering for Boland (48), Seán Doyle for Harrington (52), Niall Sheahan for Keogh (54).

REFEREE: Patrick Coyle (Meath)

