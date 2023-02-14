Wicklow U20s off to a flying start in Andrew Corden Cup

Wicklow 1-16

Carlow 1-7

Wicklow’s Under-20 footballers got their year off on the right footing on Friday night as they carved out a decisive 10-point victory over near neighbours and rivals Carlow at Baltinglass.

This four-county league is being staged to honour the memory of Carlow man Andrew Corden who tragically lost his life in an accident back in 2002.

Again, under the guiding hand of Alan Costello, Wicklow harbour some hopes for their Under-20s this year and there was a confident air about this performance against Carlow. They now move on to do battle with another local rival, Wexford, on Saturday at Enniscorthy.

Wicklow exploded from the traps from the off and corner-forward Tommy Kelly pointed them ahead in the first minute from a mark. Thereafter Wicklow never looked like coughing up their advantage, leading all the way from pillar to post.

From the restart Wicklow had Carlow under pressure yet again. Winger Joe Prendergast tried to weave a path past two and three Carlow players. Referee Danny Delaney pointed to the penalty spot. Sean Doyle took the spot kick, but the Carlow keeper Ben McCarron got down to his right to make a super save.

At least twice more in the first half Wicklow were presented with possible goal chances but they went a begging because of over-elaboration in the build-up.

Taking too much out of the ball cost Joe Prendergast a number of points but he did split the sticks in the sixth minute for a well-worked point.

Carlow chalked up their first wide starting the second quarter. They were getting no change whatsoever from a rock-solid Wicklow defence with corner-backs Adam Byrne and Adam Kinsella positively brilliant.

Indeed, most Carlow players took up a defensive stance in an effort to stem the Wicklow tide.

Twenty minutes gone before they eventually got on the scoresheet through rampaging wing back Cathal Healy with a fine point.

Wicklow’s lead of 0-4 to 0-1 was not a true reflection of their overall dominance. Full-forward Conor Fee rectified that in five whirlwind minutes as he fired over three beauties.

One of the stars for Carlow was a player with Baltinglass and Wicklow pedigree. Bryan McMahon’s dad Damien was a star footballer with Baltinglass before moving to live In Palatine

Bryan has the same skill set as his dad. He was top scorer for Carlow with two of his points posted shortly before half-time to reduce the margin ever so slightly to 0-10 to 0-3 at the break.

We had a nice gesture of brotherly love for one of those Wicklow points as midfielder Matt Nolan set up his twin brother JP for one of his white flags and then Matt put his name on the scoreboard too. Centre-back Cathal Baker embellished his performance with a point. A satisfying first half for Wicklow.

There was a better second half from Carlow who came out with more fire in their game after the interval peptalk. They lost corner-back Tom Dillon to injury but a quick point by full-forward Conor O’Neill signaled a spirited intent.

At the other end Wicklow’s midfielder Jack Kirwan set up Sean Doyle with a goal opportunity but the Carlow keeper Ben McCarron got in a vital partial block and the ball spun over the bar instead.

Compared to the first half Carlow were now holding their shape better, challenging Wicklow all over the pitch and before the end of the third quarter they had cut Wicklow’s lead marginally by 0-12 to 0-6.

Wicklow responded to the challenge with Tommy Keogh finding the net and midfielder Jack Kirwan chipping in with a point.

Still Carlow would not surrender, and in the 23rd minute Kyle Nolan’s deceptive shot found Jack Sargent’s net for an answering goal, the ball squirming its way off a number of boots enroute to the net.

Jack Sargent made a vital save from Tom Behan to deny Carlow a second goal. Instead, Wicklow hit back with two rapid fire points from super substitute Niall Sheahan and a final flourish by Jack Reid, who had also come off the bench in the second half.

Wicklow winners by 1-16 to 1-7 at the final whistle. The year off to a good start.

Wicklow: Jack Sargent (Blessington; Adam Byrne (Rathnew), Liam O’Neill (Coolkenno), Adam Kinsella (Knockananna); James Boland (Kiltegan), Cathal Baker (0-1) (Avondale), Mark Murtagh (Dunlavin); Jack Kirwan (0-1) (Baltinglass), Matt Nolan (0-1) (An Tochar); Joe Prendergast (0-1) (Éire Óg Greystones), JP Nolan (0-2) (An Tochar), Cian Deering (Dunlavin); Sean Doyle (0-1) (Dunlavin), Conor Fee (0-4) (An Tochar), Tommy Keogh (1-2) (Baltinglass). Subs: Niall Sheehan (0-2) for S Doyle and Tim Harrington for C Deering (48m); Jack Reid (0-1) for T Keogh (55m). Adam Arslan for M Murtagh.

Carlow: Ben McCarron; Eoghan Byrne, Alex Delaney, Tom Dillon; Cathal Healy (0-1), Kieran Nolan, Jack Darcy; Kyle Nolan (1-0), John Phiri; Liam Gavin Bryan McMahon (0-3, 2f), Tommy Fitzharris; Tom Behan, Conor O’Neill (0-1), Josh Egan (0-2, 1f). Subs: Evan Corr for Tom Dillon (34, inj), Cian Byrne for B McCarron (41), Cillian McGrath for L Gavin (48), Ciaran Timmons for J Phiri and Milo Feehan for T Behan (25).

Referee: Darren Delaney (Dublin)

