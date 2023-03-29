Wicklow U20 boss feels ‘immense pride’ for his players following victory over Offaly in Leinster championship

When Jack Reid kicked over that match winning score against Offaly in the Eirgrid Leinster Under-20 football championship battle in Faithful Fields on Tuesday night, the reaction from the decent Wicklow following was a joy to watch.

The Garden County sideline erupted and the many parents and family members who had made the trek and were standing snugly in the quaint little covered area roared their delight and punched the air with abandon.

We knew that it almost certainly had to be the last kick of the game and the sense of relief after having watched Offaly claw their way back into the game despite the heroic efforts of every Wicklow player on the field was palpable.

There was a slight moment of panic when one more play was allowed by the referee but when Offaly went long, and the ball skidded out over the sideline those three shrill and beautiful blasts of the whistle brought a real sense of celebration to the Kilcormac venue.

The defeat to Dublin was a tough one to take given that Wicklow had had so many opportunities, but the conditions were absolutely brutal, so it was a lovely change to see them lock horns with a quality side on a relatively good pitch.

Expand Close Mark and Mick Murtagh show their delight after Wicklow defeated Offaly. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mark and Mick Murtagh show their delight after Wicklow defeated Offaly.

On the pitch after the final whistle the players and management were congratulated by several dozen Wicklow supporters. Proud parents hugged their young warriors, siblings beamed with pride, Baltinglass men praised Rathnew men, Bray supporters slapped Éire Óg Greystones players on the back, Kiltegan parents embraced a Knockananna player and An Tóchar followers applauded Blessington heroes – the point being that they weren’t separate, they were one. They were Wicklow.

Read More

Wicklow manager Alan Costello said he felt “immense pride” at how his side performed against a serious outfit in their back yard.

“Pride. Immense pride. We talked about this last week. The only way you’ll earn respect is to win championship games. We were a bit disappointed last week with people saying that Dublin were that far ahead of us. They weren’t. We were every bit as good as Dublin, but we just ran out of time.

“That game brought us on, from playing at that level, the intensity levels of it. That was the best thing for us. We’re now up to that pace,” he said in a voice made hoarse by the shouting and encouraging during the game.

Expand Close Wicklow's James Fleming and Jack Sargent were delighted after the win over Offaly. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wicklow's James Fleming and Jack Sargent were delighted after the win over Offaly.

The huge effort by the players in the first half may account for Offaly charging back into the game in the third quarter, but Costello says the efforts of the starting players and the substitutes who came on were superb.

“While we had a really good first half, the second half – we invested a lot in that first half. We were a bit sluggish. The breeze picked up significantly. The flags weren’t even moving when we arrived, and then in the second half, there was a real gale there. We were a little bit flat in the third quarter, but some of the lads who came on, Cian Dereing, great energy, Jack Reid with that point at the end – the lads who came on really played their part.

“We keep talking about the collective, but, overall, I’m just really pleased with how they hung in there. Jack Kirwan and Dan Cooney in the middle of the field, they gave us a great platform. Their ball-winning ability, breaking ball. Joe Prendergast was immense. James Boland, Adam Kinsella in the trenches back there in the corner, all of them, the way they all contributed, every single one of them. Not one player let us down there. They gave it everything. Shoulder to shoulder,” he said.

Expand Close Wicklow's Liam O'Neill and Adam Kinsella celebrate after victory over Offaly in the Leinster Under-20 football championship. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wicklow's Liam O'Neill and Adam Kinsella celebrate after victory over Offaly in the Leinster Under-20 football championship.

Up next is the meeting with Louth in Louth where a win or a draw will be enough for Wicklow to reach the Leinster Under-20 quarter-finals.

“Tonight was a really good night for Wicklow football. It’s one championship win. We’re going to reset now. We have Louth (next). We know the challenge that awaits up there in Louth. They drew with Offaly. There’ll be nothing between the teams again. We have to points now, that was the objective. We need to go now and get the job done in Louth and hopefully take the next step.

Expand Close Matt and JP Nolan celebrate after the final whistle in Faithful Fields. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Matt and JP Nolan celebrate after the final whistle in Faithful Fields.

“It’s going to need a massive effort, we know. Training went really well after the Dublin game, so we just need to get back now and prepare for Louth and look at their team, their strengths and weaknesses, like we do for all our opposition,” he said.

There were so many quality performances in Faithful Fields. Jack Sargent had a huge game in goals, pulling off three excellent saves where goals would have almost certainly put this game beyond Wicklow, especially those two saves in the first half. It was game over if they had gone in.

Rathnew’s Adam Byrne was tigerish and ultra-competitive and picked up cards because he and his defensive colleagues were faced with wave upon wave of Offaly attackers charging down on the Wicklow goal.

Expand Close Wicklow's Joe Prendergast is embraced by his mother Darina after the final whistle in Faithful Fields on Tuesday night. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wicklow's Joe Prendergast is embraced by his mother Darina after the final whistle in Faithful Fields on Tuesday night.

Lads like Luke O’Brien, James Boland, Liam O’Neill, Austin Brennan, the midfield marauders Dan Cooney and Jack Kirwan who delivered monstrous shifts, Joe Prendergast – is there a better man in the county to make relieving runs up the field with the ball like the Éire Óg man did in the second half. It seemed as though Wicklow were trapped by an army of Offaly players but time and time again, Prendergast appeared and sailed through them like a phantom – Matt Nolan, classy and intelligent as always, the tenacious Tim Harrington who scored a tremendous score at a time when Wicklow badly needed a point not long after Offaly’s early goal, and Conor Fee, Tommy Keogh and JP Nolan who were all industrious and hungry throughout, all these players stood tall and proud under the Offaly night sky.

But one man who came in for some special ‘unbiased’ criticism from his manager and school principal was Knockananna’s Adam Kinsella who was tasked with marking Cormac Egan (he of mullet and fantastic footballing ability fame), and while Egan’s ability allowed him do damage, the tigerish corner-back won enough to lift the team and didn’t let Egan’s wins knock him from his game.

Expand Close The Wicklow Under-20 players form a huddle in Faithful Fields after their win over Offaly in the Leinster football championship. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Wicklow Under-20 players form a huddle in Faithful Fields after their win over Offaly in the Leinster football championship.

“When you look at mental strength, look at Adam Kinsella, straight out of Minor, and not being biased but Adam is in school there (Coláiste Eoin Hacketstown where Alan Costello is the principal) and everything he does, he’s a great student, great guy, humble, that’s what you want in players. He comes from a family where football is everything, where sport is everything, and we have so many of those guys around the field. He had a really good battle with Egan early on. Egan got a goal, good start, didn’t faze Adam, didn’t rattle him. We trusted him. He stuck with him, came out with ball after ball. And there at the end as well, the composure to make that catch.

“They’re wonderful traits to have as a footballer. James Boland there with the run he made at the end as well.

“And while a few things didn’t go for us, the belief was still there. And they kept going and kept going. And we knew that one score would probably be enough. And we had a couple of chances that on another day we would have stitched it or stuck a point. Different things just happened; it was a crazy game with a crazy finish.

“We had to work so hard and I’m just so proud of the lads,” he added.

Expand Close Paula, James and Gerry Boland after Wicklow's superb win over Offaly. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paula, James and Gerry Boland after Wicklow's superb win over Offaly.

In the first half, Alan Costello switched Matt Nolan with Liam O’Neill, and whether it was because of that in some small way or not, more intelligent men than me will know, but Wicklow seemed to grow more into the game, and they went on to dominate the second quarter.

“When you look at that diamond, we’ve some great players there and they’re all very fluid and interchangeable, and, I suppose, that’s one of the benefits of the versatility in our ranks, that guys can slot in. We have guys who are comfortable in different positions and can pop up anywhere in the field and affect the game. I think that comes back to the coaching. We have to go back to the quality of our coaches. I keep mentioning it, we’ve a really good backroom team here and we’re really tight and passionate about the game and I think over time that rubs off on the players,” he said.

It’s Louth next. The two games under the belts will hopefully have brought Wicklow on. Yes, they missed opportunities (eight wides and two shots dropped short), yes, Offaly could have killed the game had they converted their goal chances or had Jack Sargent not been alert and so wonderfully capable, but this game was won in the trenches, with courage and heart and pride.

Another win would be brilliant, not just for Wicklow, but for the development of this panel of players, many of whom will be pushing hard for starting spots in Division 3 football with the Seniors next year.

Onwards and upwards!