Wicklow U18s see off South East Lions after thriller in Ashtown Lane

Wicklow RFC 26

South East Lions 15

The bright and sunny conditions in Ashtown lane on Sunday afternoon set the scene for the anticipated Leinster League game between Wicklow and South East Lions, both teams unbeaten so far in the league and this being the last group game meant that top spot on the table was up for grabs.

The fixture being moved to Sunday meant both teams were down a couple of regular players, but this didn’t affect the quality of the game and the reasonable sized crowd were not disappointed.

Wicklow were the first to threaten when in the fourth minute Rebecca Brennan slipped through the Lion’s defence close to halfway and looked like she was going to score under the posts, but a try-saving tackle a meter from the line meant it wasn’t to be.

Wicklow kept the Lion’s penned inside their own half for the next 10 minutes and the unrelenting pressure finally paid off in the 17th minute when Ciara Short (captain) burst through to score close to the post followed by the conversion for Robyn Johnston.

SE lions went further behind five minutes later when a well-worked driving maul tied in defenders and when the ball was spun wide Wicklow full-back Alannah Dixon sprinted into the corner to make the lead 12-0.

But this Lion’s side were not going to roll over and after some fierce contests at the breakdown they were gaining field position. The game was stopped for Molly Callery after she over-extended her elbow and had to be replaced by the returning Jess Griffey.

From the restart, the Lion’s seemed to gain momentum and confidence, forcing Wicklow to make errors and give away penalties that eventually led to a break away try for the Lion’s where they scored under the posts and converted in the 27th minute. Sustained pressure on Wicklow led to a penalty for the Lion’s just before half-time with the teams going for a break with the home team ahead 12-10

Early in the second half, Jess Griffey, after a storming drive, was held up short and the referee who had earlier warned the lions for infringements sent one of the South East players to the bin.

The extra player certainly helped Wicklow when Jess Griffey scored in the 44th minute. Substitute Abby Healy who was now on in place of an injured Alannah Dixon knocked over the conversion to put Wicklow ahead 19-10.

Soon after the restart, Wicklow were reduced to 14 when their winger saw yellow for going too high in a tackle.

This gave SE Lion’s a platform to attack from and they kept themselves in the game by running in another try in to keep the game close at 19-15

As the game entered the final quarter, Wicklow’s superior fitness started to pay off with a number of 50m breaks being dragged down by the Lion’s, but eventually Clara Dunne managed to slip through and scored under the posts with the conversion duly added by Abby Healy, giving Wicklow a hard-fought but thoroughly deserved victory in the end. A most enjoyable game of rugby.

Wicklow Under-18s remain unbeaten this season and having won the Leinster Cup have now finished top of the League table and now look forward to hosting fourth-placed Navan in the semi-final on February 25 in Wicklow.