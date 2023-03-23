Wicklow U16s can still make Leinster semi-final despite defeat to Laois

Wicklow's Catherine Bourke looks for options during the Leinster Under-16 game with Laois in Bray.

Wicklow 1-8

Laois 4-8

Wicklow’s Under-16 footballers hosted Laois in the second round of the Leinster championship on the 4G pitch in Bray last Saturday needing a win to get their ‘B’ campaign back on track after their narrow first-round defeat to Longford 2 weeks previous.

Wicklow had some benefit from the swirling breeze but started like a tornado with Aine D'Arcy popping over a great point inside 30 seconds.

Laois counter attacked and were held by great defending from Catherine Bourke with her clearance resulting in a second Wicklow point, by Paige McDonald.

The visitors started to wake up and had three more attacks in the next few minutes without result until the sixth minute when a long speculative shot for a point from Aibhe Carroll got caught in the breeze and dropped in over Amy Monaghan’s head for a freak goal.

From the kick-out, Wicklow attacked and won a free on the 20m line far out on the right wing which D'Arcy somehow managed to swing over with her right boot to leave it 1-0 to 0-3 after nine minutes.

The game was still being played at 90 miles an hour with nothing separating the sides. Laois took the lead with a point from Rebecca Cahill followed by a great save from Monaghan to deny them another goal and a great interception by Alannah Sheridan.

Aishling Cawley made it a two-point game for Laois with a point in the 12th minute with a huge kick from 35 metres. There were three more Laois attacks which resulted in nothing thanks to some great defending from Monaghan and especially Erin McMahon and Aoife Wafer before sharp-shooter D'Arcy coolly slotted to the net from a great through ball from Farrin Wolohan.

Laois responded with a point from Faye Brown to level again at 1-3 to 1-3 on 17 minutes.

Wicklow were in Division C last year and Laois were in Division A, but Barry Dunne’s side were really putting on a great performance with corner-forward Niamh Kavanagh scoring a cracking point after another great through ball by Wolohan in the 21st minute and D'Arcy adding with another point a minute later.

Laois again came back with a number of attacks and finishing with a point by Cahill to leave them just one behind.

Dunne introduced the hugely experienced Robyn Brennan to steady things in the 24th minute and she had an immediate effect.

Wicklow created a great goal chance with Kavanagh shooting just wide after hard work from Wolohan and D'Arcy. From the kick-out Laois swept up the field and full-forward Niamh Peake finished off the scoring for the half with a point to leave it all square at 1-5 each.

While Wicklow were level, they could have been well ahead and deservedly so but missed at least two goal chances and conceded a couple of Laois scores which came from their mistakes outfield, a lot of their mistakes seeming to come from their unfamiliarity from playing on the unforgiving astro turf.

Barry Dunne’s charges needed to start the second half as the first but unfortunately it was Laois who came out with all guns blazing and blitzed Wicklow with a goal from Peake, a pointed free from Carroll and another goal from Foyle to leave them ahead by seven points with five minutes gone.

Aine D'Arcy responded with a shot which just hit the upright before her Tinahely clubmate Charlotte Doyle popped over a point after great work by Robyn Brennan.

But Wicklow needed more, and Robyn Brennan again stood up to be counted when she won Monaghan’s kickout on her own 30m line, ran the length of the field, winning a free on the opposition 20m line which D'Arcy slotted over to leave it 1-7 to 3-6 after 10 minutes.

That was as good as the fightback got for Wicklow though as with their next attack Laois again raised the green flag through Katie O Reilly.

Laois hit another wide before Wicklow finished their scoring with another point from D'Arcy in the 13th minute after a lot of hard work by Doyle and Brennan.

Both managers emptied their benches before Laois scored their last point from Cawley in the 28th minute to leave the final score Laois 4-8 to Wicklow’s 1-8.

Wicklow are out again in two weeks' time in their final group game at home in Wicklow town. The game was a lot closer than the scoreline might suggest and this team still can get to a Leinster semi-final and deserve to do so, they are a very talented bunch of footballers who are playing in a higher grade than last year's team and have potential to go much further in Leinster.

Overall, the squad played very well with Allannah Sheridan, Erin McMahon, Farrin Wolohan, Aine D'Arcy, Charlotte Doyle and Robyn Brennan deserving a special mention.

Wicklow: Amy Monaghan (Baltinglass); Aoife Wafer (Carnew Emmets), Alannah Sheridan (St Nicholas), Catherine Bourke (AGB); Erin Lily Doyle (Clara), Erin McMahon (Capt.) (Tinahely), Kate Priest (AGB); Farrin Wolohan (AGB), Amy Lalor (St Patrick’s); Lily Somers (AGB), Aine McKerr (AGB), Charlotte Doyle (0-1) (Tinahely); Paige McDonald (0-1) (Blessington), Aine D'Arcy (1-5, 2f) (Tinahely), Niamh Kavanagh (0-1) (AGB). Subs: Hannah Lawless (St Patrick’s), Robyn Brennan (Blerssington), Abi Nolan (An Tóchar), Beibhinn Lavery (Clan na Gael), Erin Byrne (AGB), Aisling Doyle (An Tóchar), Cria Cullen (Blessington), Amy Monaghan (Baltinglass), Ava Muldoon, Blaithin Donelon (An Tóchar), Cara Mooney (Valleymount), Aine McDonald (Tinahely), Nessa Drumgoole (Kilcoole), Rosa Lackey (Bray Emmets), Grace Ann Hassett (An Tóchar).

Laois: Grace Fox; Clodagh Fingleton, Julie Ann Bennet, Tessa Harris Byrne; Katie O’Reilly (1-0), Caoimhe Fitzpatrick, Lara Culleton; Ella Murphy, Evanna Ryle; Rebecca Cahill (0-3, 2f), Aoibhe Foyle (1-0), Ailbhe Carrol (1-0); Faye Brown (0-1), Niamh Peake (1-1), Aisling Cawley (0-2). Subs: Anna Mulligan, Abbey Louise Byrne, Ella Phelan, Katie McGrath, Sarah Leah Harkin, Jennifer Allison, Lorna Cronin, Niamh Scully, Grainne Keane, Laoise Dunne, Kaylagh O’Meara, Rachel Heffernan, Ellen Bergin.