Wicklow U13s cap fine season with South East Cup title

Wicklow RFC 22

Tullow 14

Wicklow RFC hosted the South East Under-13 Cup and Plate finals on Saturday last with the Cup final featured Tullow RFC and Wicklow RFC while Arklow RFC and Kilkenny contested the Plate final.

Qualification started back in September with a nine-team league playing each other with the top teams eventually qualifying for the knock-out stages. This league was the first youths competition these players played in having moved up from minis rugby the previous season.

Wicklow played a strong Wexford Wanderers team in the semi-final to qualify for the final. Tullow and Wicklow played earlier in the season drawing in the South East League fixture and Tullow winning the Leinster League fixture easily. Recent form suggested Tullow entered the final as firm favourites.

The match was played in brilliant sunshine with Wicklow starting with the benefit of a strong wind.

Wicklow scored first with strong running full-back Toby Salley crossing for a try to make it 5-0 to the home side.

The Ashtown Lane lads were struggling to take advantage of the wind with passing especially proving difficult as is often the case.

Tullow hit back with two quick-fire tries which were both converted leaving Wicklow trailing 5-14. With time running out in the first half, Wicklow were rewarded with a scrum in the Tullow 22. Captain Callum Reid, playing number eight, rashed over for a good score of 10-14 at half-time.

Played in front of a large crowd, most of the spectators thought it would be a tough second half for Wicklow playing into a strong wind and trailing on the scoreboard.

The message from the coaches was to stay in the game, play for each other and stay positive. The second half started with Tullow pinning Wicklow back into their own 22. The Wicklow defence stayed strong and kept the Co. Carlow men out. The next score would prove to be vital.

Playing with great maturity for such young players the Wicklow pack started to dominate and the ever-vigilant scrum-half Alex Birrell sniped over for a poachers try which was converted by Alex McKenna to leave Wicklow leading 17-14.

Wicklow weren’t finished and straight from the restart the pack took the ball up in a series of drives which finished with centre Luke Connolly crashing over for a try 22-14.

The two-score advantage was no comfort to Wicklow as Tullow threw everything at them, but the defensive line held firm.

It was fitting that the last play of the match saw Tullow held up on the Wicklow line. The final whistle was greeted with great celebrations as Wicklow were crowned South East Cup champions 2023.

This was one of the best games of rugby seen in Ashtown Lane with both teams playing great rugby while showing respect to each other and the officials.

Best of luck to Tullow RFC for the rest of the season and Wicklow look forward to playing them again next season.

As is tradition in youth rugby Wicklow Captain Callum Reid was presented with the South East Cup by his mum Gemma.

Wicklow squad: Rory Wolohan, Eoin Treanor, Olly Quinn, Adam Armstrong, Cian Dunne, Paddy Treanor, Alex McKenna, Callum Reid, Alex Birrell, Alex Healy, Ryan Mahon, Luke Connolly, Alex Tyson, Daniel Connolly, Toby Salley, Oisin Tallon, Josh Callery, Adam Hughes, Benny Williams, Tyler Devlin, Bill Guinan, Nico Zeig, Danny Vickers, Tamati Rangitaawa, Elijah John Rangitaawa, Dougie Bowie, Archie Wakeford, Colum McCarthy, Brocc Brennan, Max O’Reilly