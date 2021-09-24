Wicklow trio in fine form on duty for Ireland against Montenegro

Joseph Collins of Republic of Ireland during the U15 international friendly match between Montenegro and Republic of Ireland at Montenegro FA Headquarters in Podgorica, Montenegro.

While the results from the Ireland under-15s’ double bill of international friendlies were mixed, there was plenty of joy for those youngsters representing Wicklow on the team.

Jason Donohue’s young Boys in Green played a pair of international friendlies against Montenegro this week. The first game, which took place on September 21, saw Ireland pick up a credible 2-0 win, with goals from Cathal O’Sullivan and Shamrock Rovers’ Darragh Marshall.

The second game, which took place two days later on September 23, saw the result go the other way, with Montenegro emerging as the victors by one goal to nil.

In both games, the Garden County were well represented. In the first clash, Newcastle GAA and Bray Wanderers fledgling Joe Collins started in goal and kept a clean sheet, while former Newtown Juniors youngster and current Bray Wanderers star Mason Melia, and ex-Ashford Rovers boy and now Shamrock Rovers player Kian Dignam were both brought on in the second half after 52 minutes.

As for the second game, while Joe Collins was swapped out for Jack Ellis, Kian Dignam started and played for 52 minutes, while Mason Melia went one better by playing the entire game up front. Melia came within inches of opening the scoring for Ireland in the first half.

After 24 minutes, Cathal O’Sullivan’s free-kick just about avoided the head of Melia and rested into the arms of Tomas Djurovic.