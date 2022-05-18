Wicklow Town stun St Peter’s to progress to Wicklow Cup semi-final

St Peter’s 2

Wicklow Town 3

Wicklow Town advanced to the semi-finals of the Wicklow Cup after stunning league champions St. Peter’s in a tense, gripping clash in Fassaroe.

Shane Greene’s men went into the game at Little Bray Community Centre on Friday night in fine fettle, just four nights on from being coronated as Premier Division champions for the second year in a row.

However, it didn’t take long for Wicklow Town to go about upsetting the apple cart and stunning their hosts.

With just three minutes on the clock, they grabbed the lead when a corner from the right-hand side was drilled low into the box. Peter’s failed to clear and it arrived at Callum Kelly, who bundled it home.

Peter’s couldn’t get their usual probing football going against an energetic and purposeful Wicklow side. The front three of Dylan Kavanagh, Aziz Koroma, and Nicky Flood were terrific throughout, chasing lost causes into the channels and harassing the Peter’s back four.

On 23 minutes, Town had their second, and in deeply avoidable fashion from a Peter’s point of view.

It all came from a long ball straight up the middle. Goalkeeper Anto Gilligan backed off and the defence failed to clear it. Aziz Koroma managed to lob the ball over the despairing Gilligan before heading the ball into the empty net.

The inquest had begun. St. Peter’s were being completely overrun by their rampant visitors.

The hosts, needing something to spur them into action, brought on Jake Kane for Niall Vaughan on 31 minutes, but they were missing the guile of Darren Lacey off the front of an isolated Chad Ryan.

Peter’s retreated back to the clubhouse for the half-time break and when they emerged, there was a change in shape. Jake Kane and Ryan Greene were pushed closer to Chad Ryan, while Daniel McCann went to full-back and Dessie Kelly was switched into midfield.

There was an initial shot in the arm. Ryan saw a shot on the turn fire wide, while Jamie Kelly had another effort saved by Liam Connolly following good interplay between Kelly, Kane, and Ryan.

Town looked dangerous on the break, however. When Alex Glynn won the ball back and sent a pass up the right to Dylan Kavanagh, he swung a cross into Aziz Koroma, who spurned the chance wide.

Eventually, with 60 minutes on the clock, they got their third.

Once again, it came from a ball over the top. Dylan Kavanagh got in front of his marker and sent Gilligan the wrong way to put his side 3-0 up.

Peter’s needed something to go their way, and that arrived on 67 minutes when Dessie Kelly headed home at the back post to give them a lifeline.

The final 20 minutes were backs against the wall for Town as Peter’s launched barrage after barrage at the Town rearguard.

With nine minutes to go, they had their second to set up a frantic final ten minutes plus injury time, when a scramble in the box from a Sean McAteer corner ended with O’Carroll poking a shot through a crowd of legs and beyond Connolly.

Town had their chance to put the game to bed when substitute Daniel Fitzsimons combined with Reece Kelly down the right wing. Fitzsimons played fellow sub Timmy Kelly in on goal. One on one with Gilligan, the goalkeeper stampeded out and won the ball back with a wonderful tackle.

Peter’s countered up the other end, but for Darren McAteer to be denied by Liam Connolly as the tension and nerves on and off the pitch reached a chaotic fever pitch.

Peter’s had one last chance deep in injury time, when a Killian O’Carroll free was headed back across the face by Jamie Kelly. It landed at Darren McAteer, but for him to miss his kick. Jake Kane ended up wriggling the ball out of the scramble, but for his shot to hit the side-netting.

St. Peter’s: Anthony Gilligan; Darren McAteer, Dessie Kelly, Dean Fletcher, Dan Kelly; Killian O’Carroll, Jamie Kelly; Ryan Greene, Niall Vaughan, Daniel McCann; Chad Ryan. Subs: Jake Kane for N. Vaughan (31), Sean McAteer for D. McCann (60).

Wicklow Town: Liam Connolly; Alex Glynn, Callum Kelly, Alan Delaney, Jordan Sinnott; Shane Dunne, John Connors, Reece Kelly; Dylan Kavanagh, Aziz Korma, Nicky Flood. Subs: Daniel Fitzsimons for D. Kavanagh (67), Timmy Kelly for N. Flood (77).

Referee: Carl Doyle.

