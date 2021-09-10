Wicklow to get their 2021 Kennedy Cup campaign up and running in Limerick this weekend

The 2021 Wicklow Kennedy Cup team who will get their campaign up and running when they face Limerick Desmond at 2pm in Askeaton on Sunday, September 12.

A different but hugely welcome return to Kennedy Cup action takes place this weekend with the new regionalised version of the popular competition getting underway across the country.

Traditionally held as a rite-of-passage-type event for under-14 footballers in University of Limerick over the course of six days, this year’s event was altered due to Covid-19.

This year’s Wicklow team will compete in Group D alongside South Tipp, Waterford and Limerick Desmond and they get their campaign up and running with an away game on Sunday afternoon at 2pm against Limerick Desmond at Mick Hanley Park, Cloonreask, Askeaton. In the other game in this group, South Tipp take on Waterford.

They follow that up over the coming weeks with home games against South Tipp and Waterford at venues yet to be confirmed.

Team manager Claude Dagge, from Shillelagh, says that the Wicklow squad have only been back together for the last few weeks and with a number of new players introduced into the ranks they are still getting familiar with each other and the style of play. Claude says that the attitude and commitment of the players have been excellent and that they are all delighted to represent their county in this prestigious tournament.

The following is the initial 20-player squad for Kennedy Cup:

Arklow Town: Ryan Morgan

Arklow United: Mikey Fortune, Miley Connors, Colm Grannell, Jack O’Reilly.

Ashford Rovers: Callum Rooney, Dani Salazar, Daniel Daly.

Coolboy: Dean Carthy

Enniskerry: Sean McDonald, Luke Lynch, Lucas Green.

Roundwood: Ryan Healy, Matthew Fox.

Shillelagh United: Milo Quinn, Lee Dagge, Ryan Walker.

Wicklow Rovers: Joseph Jacob, Cameron Hughes, Jack Neville.

There are six groups in total in the Kennedy Cup this year.

Group A pits DDSL, Sligo-Leitrim, Kilkenny and Drogheda together, with Drogheda facing DDSL and Kilkenny welcoming Sligo-Leitrim for their first-round games this weekend.

Group B sees Dundalk, Donegal, Inishowen and Mid-Ulster set to do battle with Dundalk taking on Inishowen and Donegal facing Mid-Ulster this weekend.

Group C features Wexford, Carlow, KDUL (Kildare) and Longford and sees Wexford welcome Carlow while Longford will do battle with KDUL.

Group E is made up of WWEC (West Waterford and East Cork), Cork SL, Clare and West Cork with WWEC taking on Cork SL and Clare going toe to toe with West Cork.

North Tipp, Kerry, Limerick District and Limerick County make up Group F with North Tipp welcoming Limerick District for their opener and Kerry taking on Limerick County.

Group G is westwards with Roscommon District, Galway, Mayo and Midlands all facing each other. This weekend sees Roscommon District take on Mayo while Galway welcome Midlands.