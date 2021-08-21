Wicklow through to All-Ireland Junior final 

Ciara O'Brien, left, and Sarah Jane Winders of Wicklow after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Junior Championship Semi-Final match between Wicklow and Limerick at Joe Foxe Memorial Park, Tang GAA Club in Westmeath. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

All-Ireland Junior championship semi-final

Wicklow

Limerick

Wicklow stormed into their second successive TG4 All-Ireland Junior Football Championship final when they impressively dispatched Limerick in their semi-final in Tang, Westmeath, on a showery Saturday afternoon.

Mark Murnaghan’s side will face the winners of Carlow and Antrim (to be played tomorrow, Sunday, August 22) and they will take to the field in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day with a real sense of confidence after the unbeaten run they’ve enjoyed in this year’s campaign.

Key to the victory in Tang was passion, work rate, shrewdness and the ability to find scores when star forward Marie Kealy is being well marshalled by a well prepared defence.

‘I’m delighted for the players,’ said Wicklow manager Mark Murnaghan after the final whistle. ‘I thought our second half was excellent. We were brilliant in the first 15 minutes (of the game). We fell asleep then, kind of got sloppy. We had a good chat at half-time and we talked about going back to basics, keeping it simple and that’s what they did. And I think that 10-minute spell early in the second half, we just blew Limerick out of the water,’ he added.

That start to the second half included 1-1 from the lively Clodagh Fox but all over the field Wicklow had stars in this game. Linda Dempsey’s kick-outs were superb, Sarah Jane Winders was electric as always and Aoife Gillen was outstanding with the Bray woman chipping in with two points.

Mistakes made last year ahead of the All-Ireland final won’t be repeated in the lead up to this year’s decider according to the Newbridge native.

‘We got carried away last year so we’re going to be keeping them grounded this year and focus on the football and let everything else be dealt with by myself and the County Board,’ said Mark Murnaghan after the final whistle.

Wicklow: Linda Dempsey; Megan Healy, Sarah Jane Winders, Lucy Dunne; Lorna Fusciardi, Alanna Conry, Aoife Gillen (0-2); Niamh McGettigan, Sarah Delahunt (0-1); Laurie Ahern (0-3), Meadhbh Deeney, Rioghna McGettigan; Clodagh Fox (1-1), Catherine Dempsey (0-3), Marie Kealy (0-1). Subs: Sinead McGettigan for M Deeney (39), Kate Hennessy for L Dunne (48), Amy Burke for R McGettigan (53), Ella Parke for C Fox (59, inj), Sarah Miley for L Ahern (61).

Limerick: Sophie Hennessy; Kristine Reidy, Maedbh McCarthy, Charlotte Walsh; Megan Buckley, Niamh McCarthy, Maedhbh McNamara; Iris Kennelly (0-3, 1f), Róisín Ambrose; Katie Heelan (0-1), Róisín O’Malley, Áine Cunnigham; Nicole Bennett, Amy Ryan, Rebekah Daly. Subs: Leah Coughlan for M Buckley (43), Róisín O’Carroll for N Bennett (43), Sarah O’Connor for S Hennessy (55), Rachel Greaney for R O’Malley (55), Louise Ryan for Á Cunningham (55).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford)