Wicklow strike Gold with handsome Celtic Challenge win over Westmeath in Ballinakill

Saturday was a good day for Wicklow hurling, full of promise for the future as Wicklow Minor teams bounced back from the heavy defeat to Kildare in the Leinster Minor hurling championship with a pair of fine victories in the Celtic Challenge.

Greeting us on arrival at Ballinakill’s Centre of Excellence was the county’s premier Minor team intensively in training for the Peadar Ó Liathain Cup (All-Ireland ‘B’), with a second team limbering up for their joust with Westmeath’s second team in the Celtic Challenge.

At the same time, we had a third team of Minor hurlers away in Leitrim, also taking part in the Celtic Challenge.

Just imagine Wicklow fielding three teams at the one time. Whereas oft times in the past, we struggled to put one fifteen on a pitch.

Each team at Ballinakill had equally enthusiastic backroom men putting the young hurlers of the future through their paces. Putting down roots for growth. From little acorns... big oaks grow.

And the beauty is both Celtic Challenge teams came away with well-deserved victories. At Ballinakill in a very competitive encounter, Wicklow chalked-up a well-earned victory 4-10 to 2-13 over Westmeath, a pair of second-half goals by winger Johnno Moorehouse pivotal.

But this was no one-man show or victory.

Every one of the 20 players, including the four subs, stepped up to the plate.

And it must be remembered that Westmeath hurling would be regarded as a higher pecking order than the Garden County.

Four of the Wicklow team were Blessington players while there were also players from Donard and Hollywood in the squad. Hurling spreading its wings in Wicklow. Western Gaels and Michael Dwyers both forces to be reckoned with at under-age.

We hear St Patrick’s are to return to fielding their own Minor team instead remaining an amalgam with Glenealy.

We need more of that good news throughout the county, and it needs to be sustained. Incidentally the second Celtic Challenge team romped to a massive 9-25 to 0-4 win over Leitrim.

Playing in separate groups, both teams are in line for a minimum of four matches, three games in their groups followed by quarter-finals.

And the Minor team at Ballinakill gave us a taste of what can be achieved. There was a time when the hurlers of Westmeath were a match of the Kilkennys and Wexfords of this word, but on Saturday their Minors met their match in Wicklow.

This was a rousing contest. End to end hurling all the way, the players gave it everything. Wicklow’s inside defenders James Byrne and full-back Cathal Kirby swatted away an early raid by the Midlanders before Johnno Moorehouse opened for Wicklow with a point from a free after four minutes.

Minutes later Westmeath’s corner-forward Luke Meyler fired to the net, squeezing to the net from a narrow angle on the right. Pattern set, pendulum to swing back and forth between the sides. Westmeath up 1-0 to 0-1.

Centre-forward Jack Gregan converted a free for Wicklow, missed with a second in front of the posts before Blessington’s Thomas Walsh punched a hole in Westmeath’s net to make it 1-2 to 1-1 at the end of the first quarter. Wicklow leading.

Midfielder Cody Ward, a hurler of considerable talent, was driving Westmeath forward, full-forward Ryan Williams, who roamed out-field, was also posing problems and he, Ward and Luke Meyler raised white flags to ease the Midlanders in back front 1-4 to 1-3 after 26 minutes.

Led by James Byrne and Cathal Kirby in the full-back line, Wicklow’s resistance was stubborn and defiant. They had willing accomplices in Matthew Leonard, Senan Gardiner, and Daniel Byrne. Westmeath had to earn their scores.

Walsh punctured the Westmeath net a second time, but Westmeath’s Ryan Williams missed the target under pressure. Wicklow in the driving seat at the break, but only marginally, leading 2-3 to 1-4.

Thankfully we were treated to a reprise by the two teams in the second half. This was the main course to the appetiser. Marc David and Cathal Purcell hit the sweet spot for Westmeath. The game in the melting pot, Wicklow clinging to a one-point lead after 40 minutes, 2-4 to 1-6

Westmeath were now dishing out the punishment; Davis found the back of Cian Redmond’s net to regain the lead 2-6 to 2-4. The Midlanders were ominously ahead 2-9 to 2-6 at the end of the third quarter.

But we also learned that this Wicklow team was made of stern stuff too. When the chips were down, they rose to the occasion magnificently. Johnno Moorehouse struck for two goals and Jack Gregan also led the charge. Everyone rose to the occasion including the subs.

A satisfying victory for Wicklow and richly deserved.

The remaining teams Wicklow have to play in the group are Derry and Meath.

Wicklow: Cian Redmond (Arklow Rock Parnells); James Byrne (Glenealy), Cathal Kirby (Éire Óg), Matthew Leonard (St Patrick’s); Senan Gardiner (Blessington), Tomas O’Connell (Éire Óg), Daniel Byrne (Kiltegan); Oisin O’Neill (Blessington), Oscar Lane (0-2) (Éire Óg); Max Kehoe (Blessington), Jack Gregan (0-4, 2f, 2 65s) (Carnew Emmets), Johnno Moorehouse (2-4, 4f) (St Patrick’s); Matthew Doyle (Donard), Darragh Leacy (Glenealy), Thomas Walsh (2-0) (Blessington). Subs: Josh Barry (Éire Óg) for O Lane, Ciaran Traynor (Hollywood) for M Doyle, Jack Caffrey (Éire Óg) for D Byrne, Bill Connors (St Patrick’s) for D Leacy.

Westmeath: Kylan Heffernan; Robert Hogg, Mikey Sinnott, Darragh Weblin, Jason Dolan, Setanta Gavigan, Charlie Foy; Cody Ward (0-1), Cathal Purcell (0-1), Marc Davis (1-2), Callum Cruise (0-1), Rory O’Brien; Sam McNally (0-1), Ryan Williams (0-5), Luke Meyler (1-2). Subs: Cathal Og Fagan for Heffernan, Cormac Maher for C Cruise, Cillian Traynor for D Weblin, Evan Gallagher for L Meyler, Cillian Farrell for J Dolan, Ciaran Lee for R O’Brien, William Gouldsbury for R Hogg.

Referee: Paul Gahan (Wicklow)

