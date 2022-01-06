Wicklow start Division 4 camogie league away against Tyrone

The Wicklow camogie team who played Cavan last year in Breffni Park. They will open their Littlewoods Division 4 campaign away to Tyrone in February.

The Wicklow camogie team will begin their 2022 Littlewoods Division 4 league campaign with a journey to face Tyrone on the weekend of February 26/27.

Sean Fleming’s troops are in a league alongside the Red Hand County, Donegal, Louth and Mayo but have been fortunate enough to have drawn both Mayo and Donegal at home.

They welcome Mayo to the Garden County on the weekend of March 13/14 and then head up the M50 to face the Wee County the following weekend.

Donegal come calling on the weekend of March 26/27 with the Division 4 league final taking place on April 9/10

Littlewoods National League Division 4: (Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Tyrone, Wicklow).

Five teams, one group. Teams play each other once. The top two teams reach the final.

February 26/27

Tyrone v Wicklow

March 13/14

Wicklow v Mayo

March 19/20

Louth v Wicklow

March 26/27

Wicklow v Donegal

April 9/10

Division 4 League Final

Later in the year Wicklow will face Donegal, Louth, Monaghan, Tyrone and Wicklow in the Nancy Murray Cup.

Fixtures for this competition have yet to be released by the Camogie Development Committee.

Sean Fleming’s side were defeated by Tyrone in the semi-final of the competition in Iniskeen last year (August 21) by 1-11 to 0-8. Tyrone would go on to be defeated in the final by Mayo on a score of 3-8 to 1-12.

Aside from Mayo, the Wicklow Minor team will face the same opposition as their Senior counterparts when the Minor ‘C’ championship gets underway in late February.

There are seven teams in this championship with four in Group 1 and three in Group 2.

Wicklow are in Group four along with Tyrone, Donegal and Louth. Mayo, Monaghan and Cavan make up Group 2.

Wicklow’s first outing is on the weekend of February 13/14 and it’s another journey north to Tyrone before welcoming Louth to Wicklow on February 26/27. There is no fixture with Donegal to be seen on the fixtures, but one would imagine it’s either the week in between those games (and likely to be away) or the week after, while the Minor ‘C’ semi-finals are penciled in for March 12/13 and the final and Shield final are scheduled for March 19/20.

Minor ‘C’ Group 1- Louth, Tyrone, Wicklow, Donegal

Minor ‘C’ Group 2- Mayo, Monaghan, Cavan

Top 2 in each group to cup semi-finals, bottom into shield semi-finals

February 13/14

Wicklow v Tyrone

February 26/27

Wicklow v Louth

March 19/20

Minor C Final

Minor C Shield Final

Wicklow’s under-16 side will compete in the ‘C’ championship against Antrim, Down, Kerry and Roscommon. Each team will play each other once and the top four will go into the semi-finals. The games get underway in this competition on the weekend of June 25/26 with the final scheduled for Saturday, August 6.

In other camogie news, Knockananna will begin the defence of their 2020 Leinster Junior ‘B’ title when they take on Louth champions St Brides on January 16 at a Wicklow venue still to be confirmed.

St Brides, from Knockbridge in the Wee County, were defeated by Drumraney of Westmeath in the deferred 2020 competition with the Westmeath side losing out to Tom Byrne’s charges in the provincial decider in Abbotstown.