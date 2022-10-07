Wicklow SFC final preview: ‘There is hurt from last year but you have to put it to the side,’ says Baltinglass captain Mark Jackson

BUT for the majesty of Kevin Quinn’s right boot, Baltinglass may well have been facing into this weekend’s county final meeting with St. Patrick’s chasing their third Miley Cup in a row.

In 2020, they won their first title since 2016. Mark Jackson, then only 18, played in that win over St. Pat’s six years ago, as he did two years ago when Baltinglass vanquished Tinahely in Aughrim.

Now 24 yet a vastly experienced stalwart between the goalposts for club and county, Jackson will captain the team this Sunday, looking to both emulate his previous two wins and avenge their defeat to Blessington 12 months ago.

“There was a bit of hurt from last year, losing the final by a point, but when it comes to the game on Sunday, it is something you have to put to the side and play the game as it unfolds this year. There is hurt there but that is something you have to put to the side, at this stage,” he said.

“We haven’t dwelled too much on (the loss to Blessington). It is a different management team, there are a few different players in, so it is not completely the same but of course there are lessons that you can take from it.

“Pat’s have been in plenty of county finals themselves. They will have the same thing. There are definitely learnings you can take from last year’s final and from every game, there are learnings you can take from.”

Mark and his teammates are sure to be buoyed by the presence Kevin O’Brien on the sideline.

Taking the reins as manager this year, O’Brien has been there, done that, read the book, and watched the movie as a starring component of the great Baltinglass team of the 1980s and early 1990s.

During that time, that side won eight Wicklow titles on the bounce, as well as the Leinster and All-Ireland championships in 1989, while O’Brien himself won an All-Star the following year.

From a management point of view, he oversaw the Wicklow Minors to the Leinster semi-finals in 2018 and an under-20s side that had a provincial title in them but for a desperately unfortunate defeat to Dublin in 2021.

“Kevin is great. I think everyone knows the success Kevin has had with the county Minor and the county under-20s. He has done great things with that. We have had good buy in with all players which is good, and Kevin has got a lot out of our players. Kevin has a lot of experience and has brought that to us. Definitely a great manager,” said Mark.

Jackson is reflective when discussing Baltinglass’ run in the championship this term. A handsome win over Donard-The Glen was followed by a similarly strong victory over Avondale in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals, they met An Tóchar; a side that had pushed St. Pat’s to the very brink and very nearly beyond earlier in the competition.

It was their toughest task of the championship by a margin, but one which they ended up coming through thanks in no small part of the marriage of immense quality and wise experience on the field.

Most important was that they had booked their place opposite Pat’s in the Aughrim decider, but not too far behind was the knowledge that they had been tested and that there were improvements to be made.

“The lads have been training very hard. It has been going okay for us in terms of our championship games. Our first draw against Donard, it wasn’t the toughest game as it unfolded for us. Going into the Avondale game, it was a tough game for 40/45 minutes and we eventually ground them down. The game against An Tóchar was a very tough game. An Tóchar were flying. We probably have improvements to make on that game, but it was good to get through it and get to a final.

“Going into the An Tóchar game, we had seen what they had done in games. We knew they were flying but An Tóchar were a team we had never played before, so we were going in a bit in the unknown.

“Getting over that game was great for us because we didn’t play our best football. Obviously, it is hard to know when you haven’t played a game since that, so it was a great game for us to get and great challenge to have at that time of year. Hopefully, that can push us on.”

The billing for Sunday reads like a heavyweight boxing match, a contest between two of the traditional tentpoles of Wicklow football going toe-to-toe for the right to call themselves champions.

What could have been the pursuit of three in-a-row is instead the still commendable prospect of two in three years for Baltinglass, but they are well aware of the obstacle they need to overcome to get there. It is a tantalising prospect, a game of chess that will engage, entice, and enthrall in equal measure.

Mark Jackson could be a central figure in it all but, with everything he has done at just 24, he will be well up for the task.

“Pat’s are a very strong team. They are always at the business end of championships and are a very well set-up team with a lot of strong players. They are coming in as league champions and beat us twice in the league, so I am sure it is going to be a very tough battle.

“County finals can be very manic the first ten minutes but after that I would imagine it will be a good footballing game. Both teams like to play good football and have good players.

“I think any footballer, you want to play against the strongest players and, of course, everyone knows Pat’s have very strong forwards and have very strong players all the way through their team. As a player in any position, you want to play against the strongest opposition.”