Wicklow set for Leinster Minor ‘C’ final battle with Westmeath

The Wicklow Minor girls ahead of their Leinster final in Athy this evening (Wednesday).

The Wicklow Minor girls stand on the brink of provincial success when they take on a very strong Westmeath side in the Leinster ‘C’ decider in Athy this evening (Wednesday) at 7pm.

This very capable Garden County side have emerged from a tough campaign to reach the final, seeing off Offaly, Kilkenny and Carlow in the group stages before accounting for Louth by 4-14 to 4-8 in Lordship in the semi-final.

Their opponents today, Westmeath, suffered two defeats on their way to this decider, against Wexford on the opening day and Longford on the final day but they cruised past Louth in their middle game by 3-16 to 1-4.

Offaly were their victims in the provincial semi-finals and now they are all that stand between Dominic Leech’s side and Leinster glory.

This Wicklow side have quality all over the field from Alana Carroll at full-back, Eimear O’Sullivan at six, Lizzie Bourke and Laci Jane Shannon in the middle while Aobha Harmon, Sadhbh Fisher and Lia Arnold O’Reilly will hope to do damage up front.

Wicklow team that defeated Louth: Sophie Lacey (Newtown); Zara Fennell (AGB), Alana Carroll (Blessington), Emer Cullen (AGB); Eimear Murphy (Coolkenno), Eimear O’Sullivan (Tinahely), Ciara O’Brien (Tinahely); Lizzie Bourke (AGB), Laci Jane Shannon (Tinahely); Aobha Harmon (Tinahely), Sadhbh Fisher (Blessington), Siofra Adams (Baltinglass); Anny Magee (An Tóchar), Lia Arnold O’Reilly (Baltinglass), Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne (Valleymount) Subs: Aoibheann Bailey (Blessington), Aoife Stafford (Tinahely), Charlotte Nagle (Kilcoole), Ciara O’Brien (Tinahely), Ellie O’Mallet (Éire Óg), Emma Walsh (Newtown), Faye Stafford (AGB), Grace Murphy (Kilcoole), Hannah O’Shea (Barndarrig), Holly Wright (St Nicholas), Molly Sweeney (St Patrick’s), Ava Rawson (St Patrick’s), Elaine O’Dwyer (Blessington), Emily Rose O’Toole (Blessington), Grainne Flynn (AGB). Management team: Dominic Leech, Tom D’Arcy, Liz Collins, Joe Clifford.