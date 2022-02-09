Wicklow

Wicklow senior football manager Colin Kelly says first league point is ‘progress’

Kelly happy with application of his players

Gary Duffy, Chris O'Connor and Colin Kelly during the Wicklow v Fermanagh game in Aughrim. Expand

Brendan Lawrence

Wicklow’s first point in Division 3 since promotion represents progression to manager Colin Kelly who feels that some of the play in Aughrim against Fermanagh was very good and the application of his players was “excellent”.

We were comfortable for the first 15 or 20 minutes of the first half. I thought we played really, really well,” he said not long after the final whistle. “I thought we could have been a little bit more patient in attack because even though you’re looking to drive at the opposition, maybe conditions weren’t really suited to that, and we were getting into areas where it was difficult to get shots off.

