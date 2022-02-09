Wicklow senior football manager Colin Kelly says first league point is ‘progress’

Wicklow’s first point in Division 3 since promotion represents progression to manager Colin Kelly who feels that some of the play in Aughrim against Fermanagh was very good and the application of his players was “excellent”.

“We were comfortable for the first 15 or 20 minutes of the first half. I thought we played really, really well,” he said not long after the final whistle. “I thought we could have been a little bit more patient in attack because even though you’re looking to drive at the opposition, maybe conditions weren’t really suited to that, and we were getting into areas where it was difficult to get shots off.

“Probably happy enough but maybe if we had retained the ball a little bit better, we could have got to half-time in a better position. Being eight points down, it’s an eight-point wind but you still have to claw it back.

“Again, I thought our application was excellent, and some of the football we played at times was very good, but the conditions were so difficult. At the end of the day, is it a point lost or gained, for me it’s irrespective, it’s a put on the board. And for lots of reasons, it’s the first point on the board in Division 3 since Wicklow went up there. It’s progression,” he added.

Conditions were a huge factor on Sunday with a strong wind blowing down the pitch making it a game of two halves.

“You can look at different areas, and you can sit down as a management team and probe all the areas that working well and areas that we need to improve on. But ultimately, the conditions were very, very difficult. From kicking out into the wind... and we’re lucky we have a guy like Mark Jackson – who picked up an injury – who can get it out so well, and then you have the guys competing in the middle of the field.

“Even in the first half, to concede six scores against that breeze was difficult, but to turn around it was difficult again. They are horrible conditions to try and play in but kudos to the lads, they acquitted themselves very well,” he added.

Avondale’s Oisin McGraynor would be the saviour at the death having come on as a substitute while the fact that Kevin Quinn didn’t start raised eyebrows in the County Grounds.

“Oisin is a very good footballer, and it’s another string to the bow for Wicklow with him going in there and doing what he’s doing. We’re in a good position that we have these guys who can go in and affect these games.

“From Kevin’s point of view, Adam and the medical team felt there wasn’t 70 minutes in him. His calf is giving him a bit of a problem. So, we took the view that he was named and had we played with the wind in the first half he would have started but there was no point taking him off with us with the wind and looking for scores (had he started),” he said.