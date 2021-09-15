Wicklow seal last-four spot in Paul Cusack Cup with victory over New Ross

Three tries in extra-time helped Wicklow RFC Ladies get a 36-15 victory, overcoming the valiant efforts of New Ross in the Paul Cusack Cup.

Tries from Sue Brady, Saoirse O’Reilly and Nicola Schmidt followed up by successful conversions from the boot of Beth Roberts, cruised Wicklow to victory, in a very impressive extra time performance.

Each team had their own periods of dominance. New Ross had the edge over their opponents in the second and third quarter, getting all their tries during these periods. On the other hand, the hosts started well, and a strong last quarter saw them score two tries in the last ten minutes, forcing it to extra time, where they scored another three tries to secure a 36-15 victory.

We were being treated to a game under the lights at Ashtown Lane on Friday night. The Wicklow women started the game on the front foot, having all the possession. In the early going, the visitors were conceding a lot of early penalties. Number eight Jessica Schmidt and Laura Newsome making good carries throughout. The hosts were eventually rewarded for their early dominance as Jessica Schmidt got over for the try. It was 5-0 at the first water break.

The rest of the half probably wasn’t the best rugby you’ll ever see, with plenty of mistakes being made on both sides. However, the momentum began swinging in the favour of the Wexford club. They were growing more confident with their zippy scrum half making an impact, looking very dangerous around the fringes. They were keeping the pressure on the hosts throughout this period, however, some good tackling from Jessica and Nicola Schmidt kept them out. On a few occasions, the boot of Beth Roberts was called upon to get her team out of danger. However, New Ross eventually got over the line to score a very important try. It was all square at the half-time interval. It was 5-5.

The third quarter was all about the visitors as they seemed to go up a gear. They were beginning to create space in the wider channels, some of their backline players had a good bit of pace to burn. Their second try came when Roberts was forced to clear her lines, close to her own try line. The clearance was caught by the oncoming New Ross fullback who was running towards the try line. She was caught, but a few phases later, they got their second try. It was 5-10.

At this point, it was all going the way of the travelling team. They earned a scrum in the Wicklow 22. This period of play finished in a try when the New Ross backrow made a massive carry, scoring a well-earned try, it was 5-15.

Wicklow knew they would need to produce a big final quarter performance, if they were going to progress into the semi-finals of this competition.

To their credit, they really started to up the tempo, with half back Meagan Parkinson and Roberts having a much bigger influence on the game.

Parkinson got a few massive steals, earning crucial penalties for her team in great areas of the pitch. The home side were firmly camped in the opposition half of the pitch. There was only 10 minutes left.

In the closing stages, Wicklow managed to get the all-important two tries, however the game was forced to extra-time due to both conversions being missed.

The Schmidt sisters, Jessica and Nicola, who both had a great game, linked up to create a good try.

The older of the sisters, Jessica made a big carry from the back of the scrum, paving the way for Nicola to get over for the score. A few minutes later, they got the all-important equalising try, which was scored by Sue Brady. It was 15-15. Extra-time was coming next.

The red and white of Wicklow really put in an impressive display in extra-time, scoring three converted tries in this period.

The pick of the scores came when the ball was recycled quickly, some lovely hand from Parkinson and Roberts got the ball into the space, finding Saoirse O’Reilly who got the score.

The game finished 36-15. They secured their place in the last-four and they will play the semi-final next week.

Wicklow team: Saoirse O’Reilly, Victoria Rice, Sue Brady, Katherine Ward, Grace Farrar, Beth Roberts, Sophie Richardson, Clara Jenkinson, Niamh O’Leary, Lauren Barry, Ciara Reilly, Laura Newsome, Nicola Schmidt, Toni Quinn, Jessica Schmidt. Subs: Rachel Foster, Paula Keating, Meagan Parkinson, Eva Phelan, Amy O’Neill.