Wicklow run riot in Donegal to set up home league semi-final

Donegal 0-11

Wicklow 2-24

The Wicklow hurlers have secured a home NHL Division 2B semi-final following their superb 2-24 to 0-11 victory over Donegal in Letterkenny on Sunday afternoon.

Casey O’Brien’s men have showed steady and impressive progress since their opening day defeat to Meath and they will be chomping at the bit to get to the league decider against the Royals providing they can get past the challenge of either Donegal or Tyrone in the semi-final.

Ahead of that will be a dead-rubber clash away to Sligo this week that will give Casey O’Brien and his management team an opportunity to make use of the panel ahead of the last-four fixture in Echelon Park Aughrim.

A very pleasing aspect of recent games involving the county hurlers has been the spread of scores, with nine players contributing to the cause, and only five points of the impressive 2-24 scoreline coming from placed balls.

Eoin McCormack was top scorer for the day with 1-5 to his name, the Bray Emmets man getting on the end of a Sam O’Dowd free for the goal.

His club colleagues Padraig Doyle and Christy Moorehouse chipped in with a healthy five points apiece (three frees from Christy), while Luke Maloney, Danny Staunton and Andy O’Brien all bagged a brace each with Sam O’Dowd, Mark Murphy and Diarmuid Masterson adding the singles and Gavin Weir the other goal.

While Donegal were without several big names for the visit of the Wicklow men, they were nevertheless second best all over the park for the 70 minutes.

The home side were down nine points at half-time and Wicklow only extended that advantage as the game went on, with goals coming from Eoin McCormack and Gavin Weir.

It was a tough day out for Donegal who were on the high of winning the Conor McGurk Cup just over a week ago but were brought back down to earth by the Garden County.

Wicklow started on the front foot and Luke Maloney pointed inside 30 seconds, while Diarmuid Masterson and Eoin McCormack fired over from midfield for an early three-point lead.

Liam McKinney got the opening point for the home side from a free after good work from Ruairi Campbell.

Points from McCormack and Christy Moorehouse were equalled by two from McKinney as Donegal opened their account from play after 15 minutes.

Wicklow threatened the Donegal goal twice, with Stephen McBride and Michael Donoghue defending well to prevent a goal, while Luke White made a great save to deny David Maloney.

Wicklow stretched their lead out to five points as they capitalised on their dominance of winning the puck outs from both ends, with Luke Maloney and Moorehouse finding space, while Pádraig Doyle was on hand to take advantage after a mistake to fire over, 0-8 to 0-3 on 20 minutes.

Donegal were given a way back into the game when Jack O’Loughlin’s effort was blocked into the path of Ritchie Ryan bearing down on goal, but he was fouled in the process and a penalty was awarded.

Ryan fired to Conor McNally’s right, but the Wicklow goalkeeper was equal to the effort and Sam O’Dowd got in to clear before Gerry Gilmore could capitalise.

McCormack pointed at the other end and Wicklow hit four without reply in a vital period of the game, with McCormack, Doyle, a Moorehouse free and Danny Staunton all firing over the bar.

McKinney and McCormack exchanged points and substitute Oisin Marley, who came on for the injured Conor Gartland, opened his account for the game, but Doyle got the last score of the half as Wicklow went in 0-14 to 0-5 ahead.

The visitors began the second half much like the first and hit four in a row with Doyle firing over two more and Staunton and McCormack getting one each.

Marley and McKinney knocked over two more for Donegal but again Wicklow had a five-minute spell of ruthlessness.

Sam O’Dowd found space to point, while Moorehouse converted two frees and substitute Andy O’Brien knocked over one.

Wicklow then saw the green flag raised when O’Dowd’s long ball in towards McCormack was flicked home by the Bray Emmets attacker to the back of the Donegal net.

Another McKinney free and a McIntyre score from play reduced the deficit slightly but not for long as O’Brien replied instantly.

Wicklow got their second goal when Seanie Germaine was wide right, and he fired the ball across the field to Gavin Weir who used his strength to hold off a Donegal defender before firing into the top corner.

Burt clubman McKinney converted a fourth free and his seventh point of the game as we moved towards injury time, and a substitute from each team added one last score with Mark Murphy getting the Wicklow score and Ciaran Bradley firing over before Kevin Brady blew the final whistle.

Donegal: Luke White; Stephen McBride, Michael Donoghue, Padraig Doherty; Brian McIntyre (0-1), Bernard Lafferty, Gavin Browne; Declan Coulter, Jack O’Loughlin; Liam McKinney (0-7, 4f), Ronan McDermott, Conor Gartland; Ritchie Ryan, Gerry Gilmore, Ruairi Campbell. Subs: Paul Nelson for Browne (11), Oisin Marley (0-2) for Gartland (30), Sean Ward for O’Maoileidigh (47), Ciaran Bradley (0-1) for McDermott (55), Kevin Curran for Campbell (71).

Wicklow: Conor McNally; Ben Kearney, Andrew Kavanagh, Martin O’Brien; Pádraig Doran, John Henderson, Sam O’Dowd (0-1); Luke Maloney (0-2), Diarmuid Masterson (0-1); Danny Staunton (0-2), Pádraig Doyle (0-5), Eoin McCormack (1-5); Seanie Germaine, Christy Moorehouse (0-5, 3f), David Maloney. Subs: Andy O’Brien (0-2) for Doyle (42), Gavin Weir (1-0) for Henderson (50), Mark Murphy (0-1) for Luke Maloney (55), Mikey Lee for David Maloney (58).

Referee: Kevin Brady