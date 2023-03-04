Wicklow rugby players working their magic for Ireland at the HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

Ireland captain Lucy Mulhall has scored a try and seven conversions in the opening two games of the HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver.

Tries from Blessington’s Erin King and Tinahely’s Lucy Muhall helped the Ireland Sevens team to a 31-7 victory over Brazil and two wins from two in their Pool C games at the HSBC Canada Sevens on Friday night.

Irelan captain Mulhall added a significant seven conversions, four in the first game against hosts Canada and three against the Brazilians, while Wicklow RFC’s Vicky Elmes Kinlan was also prominent for the national side in the second fixture.

The victories leave Ireland sitting on top of Pool C ahead of this evening’s (Saturday) decider with USA which takes place at 7.50pm Irish time.

Lucy Mulhall was pivotal in both games on Friday night, leading from the front and having a hand in the vast majority of scores.

Aiden McNulty’s side, currently fifth in the rankings, have narrowly missed out on bronze medal finishes in the last three tournaments in Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney, but another high-ranking finish in Vancouver would further strengthen their case for a first ever Olympic qualification.

Ireland: Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC), Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC), Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC), Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC), Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC), Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC), Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC), Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC), Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC), Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC), Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt), Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC).