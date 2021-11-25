Wicklow rugby players hoping to light up Dubai this weekend with Ireland Sevens team

5 September 2019; Sport Ireland today announced a multi-year investment of over €3 million in National Governing Bodies of Sport through the re-launched Women in Sport Programme. Through the Women in Sport Programme, many National Governing Bodies for Sport have developed innovative programmes which target groups of young girls, teenage girls and older adults. While active participation remains important, the areas of leadership, coaching and officiating have become a key focus for many of the National Governing Bodies. Irish rugby player Lucy Mulhall in attendance during a Sport Ireland Announcement of the multi-year investment in National Governing Bodies of Sport at the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Blessington's Erin King on her way to scoring Leinster's first try during the IRFU U18 Women's Interprovincial Championship Round 2 match between Leinster and Ulster at Templeville Road in Dublin.

Two Co. Wicklow rugby players have been named on the Ireland Women’s Sevens squad ahead of the opening round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 in Dubai this weekend.

The national team will be captained by Crossbridge’s Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC) while Blessington’s Erin King (Old Belvedere) is an uncapped player who has made Anthony Eddy’s 13-player panel after impressing in last year’s Under-18 Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy, has selected two 13-player panels for the start of the new season, as the World Series gets back up and running with the first of two tournaments at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai from 26-27 November.

Mulhall and King will be joined by the likes of Stacey Flood, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Eve Higgins as Ireland, under the guidance of Eddy and incoming Head Coach, Aiden McNulty, kick off their 2022 campaign against Fiji in Pool B on Friday morning (9.22am local time/5.22am Irish time).

The Ireland women then face neighbours Great Britain (12.34pm local time/8.34am Irish time) and Canada (6.07pm local time/2.07pm Irish time) in further Pool outings on Friday, before going head-to-head with Russia in their final first-round clash on Saturday (9.44am local time/5.44am Irish time).

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad:

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Ballynahinch RFC/Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar RFC/Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC) (capt)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)