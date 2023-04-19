Wicklow Rovers reach Lannigan Cup semi-final after victory over Inchicore Athletic at Whitegates

Wicklow Rovers 2

Inchicore Athletic 2

Rovers win 4-2 on penalties

Ten-man Wicklow Rovers left it late to progress to the quarter-final of the Lanigan Cup when they overturned Inchicore Athletic in a penalty shoot-out under the lights at Whitegates.

Rovers went into the game as the clear favorites, brimming with confidence following their recent league triumph over Pegasus/St James Athletic last week at Whitegates.

They launched an impressive offensive from the outset, driving their opponents back. They wasted no time in seizing the lead, scoring in the second minute. A well-crafted Rovers attack culminated in an own goal by an Inchicore player who had been placed under immense pressure and put the ball into his own net.

Rovers had a great chance to double their lead in the 15th minute when a through ball by winger Sam Browne picked out striker Ciaran McGettigan who made a great run and rounded the keeper but his shot went just wide of the post.

The away side grabbed a goal back against the run of play on the half-hour mark as Ian O’Brien whipped in a brilliant corner that was met by the head of Lee Murphy who nodded home past Delahunt.

There were protests after the goal from the Rovers players as the corner-kick that was awarded by the referee should have been a corner as it was at least a foot away from the corner flag, but Inchicore took advantage and scored.

Things started to go downhill for the hosts as they found themselves a player down and conceded a second goal. Inchicore striker Marin Cernenchi found the back of the net from a deflected strike on the edge of the Rovers box, but again there was controversy as the throw in for the away side that led to the goal should have been a Rovers throw.

The linesman on the away side did indeed flag for a Rovers throw but the referee deemed it to be a Inchicore throw and again they capitalised on the decision.

After the decision Rovers found themselves finishing the first half with ten men, as midfielder Peter Finnegan was shown a second yellow for dissent towards the referee.

Despite being a goal and a man down the home side dominated the entire second half. Athletic continued to go further back into their own half as the game progressed and found themselves camped on the edge of their box for a large portion of the half.

The hosts found a breakthrough in the final few minutes when McGettigan found the back of the net for his side with three minutes to go, bringing the game to extra time.

Despite Wicklow Rovers forcing the pressure on Athletic’s backline they just couldn’t find a winning goal and the cup tie would have to be decided through spot kicks.

Inchicore started well as Ian O’Brien fired home and Ian Brannigan missed for Rovers but the away side were clearly nervous and it started to show through their strikes. Three poor penos came from Athletic as Vesko Yordinov and Anothony Gleeson missed, Lee Murphy’s strike was poor too but managed to find the back of the net.

Rovers became clinical as Jim Foley, Tommy Smullen and Paul Sweeney all found the net. But, it all came down to their keeper as he had the fifth and final peno. Arthur Delahunt stepped up and curled his strike into the top corner to put his side through into the quarter-final of the cup.

A brilliant and entertaining finish to the cup tie but it’s Wicklow Rovers who march on in the Cup.

Wicklow Rovers: 1. Arthur Delahunt, 2. Jim Foley, 3. Fundi Milo, 4. Ian Brannigan, 5. Ricky Quinn, 6. Peter Finnegan, 7. Tommy Smullen, 8. Nathan Sullivan, 9. Sam Browne, 10. Adam Cox, 11. Ciaran McGettigan. Sub: Paul Sweeney for A Cox (70).

Inchicore Athletic: 1. Ryan Lambe, 2. Sean Allen, 3. James Lambe, 4. Lee Murphy, 5. Mark Leng, 6. Anthony Gleeson, 7. Ger Maher, 8. Craig Lambe, 9. Ian O’Brien, 10. Marin Cernenchi, 11. Vesko Yordinov.

Referee: Claudiu Cimpoesu