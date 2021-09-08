Wicklow riders shine at successful grasstrack event in Aughrim

A great weekend was enjoyed by racers and spectators at the Grasstrack Championships organised by the Rathdrum Offroad Racing Club in Aughrim on Saturday and Sunday last. Riders from all over Ireland made the trip to the event which seen over 150 entrants with very close racing in every class. The organisers wish to offer huge thanks to landowner Rob Hunt for supplying the field which can be a task in itself to find one.

They are also keen to show their gratitude to the lap scorer, flag personnel, commentator, track maintenance staff and everyone that helped out to make this such a spectacular event.

Kole Nally from Moneystown blew away the 65cc class in and took some second and thirds in the 85cc class. This was great preparation as he gets set for Coupe de l’Avenir event in Belgium where he was picked to ride for Ireland on September 25 and 26.

Kole is currently the top youth 65cc rider in Ireland and he travels north most weekends to find bigger tracks and stiffer competition

Matthew McGee from Arklow was racing in the autos on his electric 50cc bike. McGee has just got accepted to race the first Junior European electric bike championship that will run along with the biggest race of the year, the Motocross of Nations in Mantova, Italy, and four remaining European Grand Prix rounds after.

With such a huge following of riders in the area, wicklow is once more on the map for having top riders coming from the area. Alas, the county is without any facilities for this discipline to allow riders to train or practice.

Both of the aformentioned riders are club members of the Rathdrum Offroad Club and the club wish them the very best when they come up against the top world riders in a few weeks.

Sunday’s overall results.

Youth Autos.

1st: Jamie Larkin (Meath)

2nd: Mathew McGee (Arklow)

3rd: Bobby Maker (Dublin)

Youth 65cc

Cole Nally (Wicklow)

Ryan Flynn (Cork)

Carter Williams (Meath)

Youth 85cc

Calvin Kelly (Waterford)

Harry Phayres (Wexford)

Jamie Hurley (Carlow)

125/250f Youth

Jamie Cahill (Wicklow)

Fionn Synnott (Dublin)

Ryan O’Toole (Wicklow)

Novice Mx1 Adults

Craig Vdberg (Wexford)

Evan Byrne (Wicklow)

Tommy Gear (Wexford)

Novice Mx2 Adults

Rory Lynch (Dundalk)

Aaron Patterson (Wexford)

Kyle Moriaty (Wicklow)

Grade C Mx1 Adult

Conor Doyle (Wicklow)

Rachel Chambers (Wicklow)

Rob Hurley (Wicklow)

Grade Cmx2 Adult

Johnny Timmons (Carlow)

Mark Healy (Wicklow)

Garrett Phayres (Wexford)

Over 35s Adult

David Tutty (Wexford)

Jerry Kavanagh (Wicklow)

James Synott (Dublin)

Evo Adult

Conor Marshal (Wicklow)

David Tutty (Wexford)

Adam O’Toole (Carlow)

Experts Adult

Conor marshal (Wicklow)

Paddy O’Neill (Wicklow)

Jerry Kavanagh (Wicklow)

Dave Whelan (Wicklow)

Paul Molloy (Limerick)

