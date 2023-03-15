Wicklow RFC seconds get down and dirty in Towns Cup battle with Ardee

Serious washing required as the Wicklow squad leave the field in Louth.

Ardee 3

Wicklow 25

A strong Wicklow RFC second XV travelled to Ardee RFC to take on the home side in the first game of the Provincial Seconds Cup.

This was Ardee’s first team and Wicklow knew it was going to be a tough battle. The game was played in freezing cold and torrential conditions in front of a small but hardy bunch of supporters from both clubs.

Ardee had a big powerful pack and this young Wicklow side tried to move the ball away from the contact areas despite the woeful conditions.

Wicklow started brightly with two early penalties from the boot of Fionn Luddy to give them a 0-6 lead.

Kieran Fitzpatrick scored the first try of the day when he chased a clever kick through and capitalised on an error by the full-back to score and together with the conversion make it 0-13 after 25 five minutes.

The score remained the same until early in the second half

Ardee hit back with a try of their own, after some good work by their powerful hard running first centre. The conversion was missed, and the score was now 5-13.

Wicklow hit back with another penalty from the boot of Fionn Luddy to make it 5-16.

Wicklow finished strongly with another score for Kieran Fitzpatrick, who is scoring tries for fun these days.

The final score was 5-23. Wicklow will play Boyne or Kilkenny at Ashtown Lane in the next round. This exciting young team will hope to put a good cup run together in the coming weeks.

Wicklow: Zach Callery, Luke fox, Aaron Canterbury Michael Byrne, Dylan Byrne, Tom Flood, Peter Schmidt, Tom Maguire, Fionn Luddy, Scott Burleigh, Caolan Mooney, Diarmuid Whoriskey, Andy Sloane, Charlie Clarke, Kieran Fitzpatrick, Josh Watson, Mark O’Reilly, Seamus O’Brien, Evan Dwyer, Chris Fitzpatrick.