Wicklow RFC players make memories to last a lifetime!

Really special team bonding was enjoyed by the Wicklow RFC players on their trip to Mayo and Galway.

Wicklow RFC’s under-12 squad, against all the odds and challenges presented by Covid, made history with a joint under-12 tour which included 29 boys and 31 girls in recent weeks.

Touring is synonymous with the game of rugby, whether it is with the British & Irish Lions or the Irish national team travelling this summer to play the All Blacks.

Wicklow RFC has a long tradition of touring within the club. The under-12 teams in particular mark their progression from minis to youth rugby with an end-of-season tour.

Under a cloud of uncertainty, with the pandemic being a real concern, the coaches of the under-12 girls and boys got together to see if the dream of a historic tour could become a reality.

Wicklow RFC with its vibrant girls section were keen to give both girls and boys equal opportunities to tour. A joint tour was proposed.

This is a milestone tour as it is the first time the minis girls squad has been on tour and a joint girls and boys tour at that!

In a normal year planning for a tour starts in September, however December was the first opportunity for the groups to get together to put plans in place. The old adage of where there’s a will there’s a way was the case here. With a joint committee of under-12 parents representing the girls and boys, they got the show on the road.

The club started their ambitious fundraising campaign with a Christmas tree collection and moved forward with minis discos, cake sales, table quizzes, BBQ’s and 6 Nations forecast. The venue was confirmed, Delphi Adventure Centre, Co Mayo.

Tour rugby gear was ordered, buses booked, rugby fixtures arranged with local clubs, and we were all set for a departure date of April 22 for a weekend away.

Here’s a diary from Wicklow RFC of their time away:

Wednesday, April 20

The day had finally come when the ‘Tour Dream,’ was about to become a reality. We launched our tour and distributed the personalised tour rugby gear to all the 60 players (girls and boys) and 10 coaches travelling on the 2022 Connacht Tour.

Wicklow RFC President Brian Clarke addressed a large crowd of kids and parents at the clubhouse wishing them an enjoyable historic tour, reminding them to live the experience, remember they are representing Wicklow RFC and, most importantly, to make loads of memories.

Friday, April 22

As dawn broke over Wicklow, the excitement in the air was palpable. The time had finally arrived for the long-anticipated Wicklow RFC under-12 tour. As two full buses departed Ashtown Lane to head west, the air was engulfed with a mixture of nerves and excitement and that is just the coaches and brave parents!

After a comfort stop at the Galway Plaza and four hours of driving, the Wicklow team pulled into Delphi Adventure centre at 1pm as planned.

The welcome briefing was given by the Delphi staff, rooms allocated, guided tour of the centre given, and a very welcome lunch was enjoyed. The eagerly anticipated activities were outlined. 60 super excited children screeched with excitement as the real fun was about to begin. A menu to include the bog challenge, archery, bushcraft, raft building, aerial trekking, climbing, forest walks and campfires was about to enjoyed.

Saturday, April 23

Much to our delight we woke up to western Delphi sunshine. After a wonderful breakfast, cooked and continental, we made our way from Delphi to Castlebar Rugby Club through the breathtaking countryside. We arrived in Castlebar to the warmest of welcomes from our hosts and mini coordinator Declan Bourke.

There was plenty of rugby played. The boys divided into two mixed ability teams and played four very competitive and enjoyable matches against the Mayo men. No quarter asked or given yet some great shows of sportsmanship were the order of the day. Much to the surprise of the Wicklow boys one of own coaches, Sean, togged out and coached the opposition but this only added to the spectacle!

The girls hit the ground running and from the offset there was some great rugby on display. All 30 players left their mark in Castlebar and did WFRC proud. There was a great show of progress in line speed tackles and some fearless ball carrying.

With an early try by the hosts it was clear Wicklow had to fight for it. Tries were scored by the Wicklow ladies who demonstrated a wonderful team performance. A couple of decisions didn’t go our way and ultimately it was a game for our hosts, but some great lessons will be brought to the girls’ next outing.

Following the post-match reviews, it was off to the club house where our hosts had laid on drinks and snacks for the visitors. Joe thanked our hosts and presented them with a commemorative plaque and several club mementoes to include a club tie from our Club President Brian Clarke.

Joe passed on Brian Clarke’s invitation to Castlebar to visit Wicklow with an assurance of a huge welcome at Wicklow Rugby Club. Declan very graciously thanked us for our thoroughly enjoyable visit and presented WRFC with Castlebar Rugby Club tie and the reciprocal invite from the Castlebar club president.

With formalities out of the way it was back on the bus with a toot of the horn and a wave to Castlebar Rugby Club we were back on the road to Delphi for the afternoon’s activities.

Saturday evening was perhaps the highlight for many of the tour with the legendary Delphi Camp Fire. Once we got the campfire going, we toasted marshmallows and really got into the spirit of the adventure with singsongs, dance offs and party pieces all performed with gusto. With Ireland’s Call and the Makarena, Wicklow RFC does have talent!

As the evening drew to a close the children started to (mostly!) settle down there was a visit from, who is now a mascot of the visit to Delphi, Timmy the badger! There was some convincing required that he was possibly not as cuddly as he may seem and what looked like a nice friendly smile similar to that of the wise badger in the wind in the willows may not be so! Thankfully and without incident or loss of limb, the children and badger retired peacefully for the evening.

Sunday, April 24

After a great few days, the kids all packed up their things (not always in the correct bag) and got ready for the trip home.

With unseasonably warm weather out west and the local knowledge of our bus drivers, Jamie and Larry, from Bolgers, it was agreed that a trip to the beach in Spiddal, Co. Galway, would be the order of the day on the way home.

Travelling south through the Gaeltacht was amazing and we soon arrived in the picturesque Spiddal Beach. The kids played rugby on the beach, but it wasn’t long before they were in swimming in the Atlantic Ocean in bright sunshine.

With batteries recharged the entire touring party said goodbye to the beach and headed home together to where it all began on Friday at Ashtown Lane where a large group of eager parents awaited.

Tours are special as they give tourists lifetime memories. This is no different for the 2022 WRFC Connacht Tour.

This group of young ladies and men behaved impeccably out West and now have friendships that will last long into the future.