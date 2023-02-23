Wicklow players star for South-East in Sarah Robinson Cup final

South East captain Ciara Short and Melissa Quirke celebrate with the trophy after their side's victory in the Leinster Rugby Bank of Ireland Sarah Robinson Cup final at Tullow RFC in Carlow.

Donard's Katie Corrigan evades the tackle of Amy Rushton of North Midlands during the Leinster Rugby Bank of Ireland Sarah Robinson Cup final between South East and North Midlands at at Tullow RFC in Carlow.

Wicklow RFC's Clara Dunne in the South-East jersey during the Leinster Rugby Bank of Ireland Sarah Robinson Cup final.

South East captain Ciara Short lifts the trophy with her teammates after their side's victory in the Leinster Rugby Bank of Ireland Sarah Robinson Cup Round Five match between South East and North Midlands at at Tullow RFC in Carlow.

South-East 24

North Midlands 19

Tries from Wicklow RFC’s Abby Healy and Donard’s Katie Corrigan helped the South-East Under-18 rugby team victory over North Midlands in the Sarah Robinson Cup final played at Tullow RFC on Wednesday night.

Wicklow’s Healy converted the opening try scored by Enniscorthy’s Orla Wafer and the out-half crossed for the second try and converted to help South-East to a 19-12 lead at the break with major contributions from Wicklow RFC’s Deirbhile Gavighan, Clara Dunne, Kelly McGee and Ciara Short.

A Clara Dunne pass to Katie Corrigan saw the Donard native crash over to put South-East 24-12 ahead by the 43rd minute and although North Midlands came roaring back into the fixture, the resolute South-East squad held firm and claimed the title.

Majella Robinson, mother of the late Sarah, was on hand to present the cup to Wicklow RFC’s Ciara Short, captain of the South-East side who were watched by Ireland U18s coach Katie Fitzhenry and Leinster Head of Rugby Phil Lawlor on the night.

The starting six Co. Wicklow players were joined on the panel by Wicklow’s RFC’s Rebecca Brennan and Alannah Dixon, Arklow RFC’s Doireann Kiloran and Donard’s Emily Corrigan.

South-East: 15. Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers), 14. Emer Sweetnam (Gorey), 13. Katie Corrigan (Tullow), 12. Clara Dunne (Wicklow), 11. Molly O’Gorman (Wexford Wanderers), 10. Abby Healy (Wicklow), 9. Eve Prendergast (New Ross), 1. Kelly McGee (Wicklow), 2. Bronagh Boggan (Wexford Wanderers), 3. Melissa Quirke (Wexford Wanderers), 4. Rachel Dempsey (Wexford Wanderers), 5. Carla Cloney (Enniscorthy), 6. Deirbhile Gavighan (Wicklow), 7. Ciara Short (Wicklow), 8. Orla Wafer (Enniscorthy). Replacements: 16. Mary Canavan (Gorey), 17. Aoife Cullen (Wexford Wanderers), 18. Usha Daly-O’Toole (Gorey), 19. Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), 20. Amy O’Brien (Enniscorthy), 21. Emily Corrigan (Tullow), 22. Doireann Kiloran (Arklow), 23. Alannah Dixon (Wicklow).