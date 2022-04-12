Wicklow outhurled in league final

The Wicklow camogie team who were defeated by Mayo in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 4 final last weekend.

Mayo 2-14

Wicklow 1-6

If Mayo’s start to the game against Wicklow in Arklow a few short weeks ago in Division 4 of the league was electric, then their blitz-like opening in Kinnegad last weekend was nothing short of nuclear.

Reaching their first ever camogie league final is a commendable achievement for this Wicklow side, but it will take a while for the rawness of this defeat to fade as they suffered a first-half nightmare in a venue that is becoming something of a graveyard for Wicklow teams.

Wicklow showed three changes to the listed 15 on the match programme. In goals was Jenny Tyrrell in place of Caitlin Hughes, Aughrim’s Aoife Connolly replaced Máire Deegan and Sophie Bermingham was named instead of Eleanor Carroll Hughes with the Kiltegan attacker taking her place in the inside line.

There was no place in the starting team for the recently returned Knockananna contingent while Laura Hogan would only make the second half in Kinnegad after a Wicklow LGFA practice match with Wexford clashed with this Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League final.

Mayo hit the ground running in a significant way on a dreary day in the midlands. Corner-forward Saoirse Delaney produced a stunning display in the first half, and she was aided and abetted by Lisa Scahill at full-forward, Saoirse O’Brien at 11 and midfielder and team captain Meabh Delaney at midfield. Further down the field the outstanding Ava Lambert at centre half-back would thwart umpteen Wicklow attacks while a tough full-back line left Wicklow struggling for scores when the chances did arise.

Interestingly, all Mayo clubs play their camogie in Galway which might go a long way to explaining the far sharper first touch and striking ability displayed in this game.

Mayo were 1-9 to 0-0 ahead by the 17th minute with the game as good as dead. Granted they had the wind at their backs and seemed to be getting every last bit of luck and good fortune but given the nature of their play and the hunger they were displaying, there was very little hope of a Wicklow recovery even at this early stage.

Saoirse Delaney was one of the major headaches for Sean Fleming’s side, rattling off four points in four minutes thanks to her accuracy and spellbinding stickwork. A switch was made with Casey Kelly moving across to try and curtail the livewire, but the scores were supplied by others once that leak was stopped.

Wicklow’s first wide came from Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne who kicked an effort wayward, and this was followed by a miss from Laura Manley who had walked up the aisle to marry her beloved Theo Smyth just 24 hours earlier.

Lisa Scahill lashed home Mayo’s first goal after 17 minutes, the ball supplied by Saoirse O’Brien.

This was nightmare stuff.

Good work from Aoife Keddy and Sophie Bermingham created the chance for Wicklow’s opener, that from Manley, undoubtedly the Garden County’s more natural hurler on the field. But Mayo were in a completely different place in every sense and they fired over three more points and added three wides in a first half that they couldn’t have imagined transpiring.

If Wicklow are looking for positives from this game, then the second half contains the vast majority of them. Their battling qualities, their bravery, their commitment to the cause and their hurling ability all came to the fore when things looked very dark on the scoreboard.

Ciara Byrne and Sarah Byrne were introduced, Ciara at the break, Sarah for the injured Lisa Hogan six minutes in.

Mayo delivered a fatal blow early in the second when Saoirse O’Brien fired home to the back of Jenny Tyrrell’s net but from here on in, Wicklow played for pride.

Two Laura Manley points (one free) and a wicked goal from Sophie Bermingham made it 2-12 to 1-3.

Mayo recovered and added two points, but they would be their last scores which is a credit to the Wicklow defence, although, to be fair, the damage was already well and truly done at that stage.

The Garden County ploughed on, the impressive Katie Tyrrell firing over a great point, Laura Manley adding another and Shannagh Goetelen capping a decent performance with a super score.

Alas, there would be no fairytale recovery. The likes of Ava Lambert, who was presented with the player of the match award afterwards, and Amy Mulkeen made sure of that.

Plenty of issues such as finicky fouls going unpunished and Lady Luck appearing to hate Wicklow, but, in the cold light of day, the better hurling team won this national league title.

Sean Fleming must now turn his side’s attention to the Nancy Murray Cup competition

Wicklow: Jenny Tyrrell; Alice Mulhall, Jade Byrne, Casey Kelly; Aoife Connolly, Lisa Hogan, Ciara Kelly; Aoife Keddy, Faye Corrigan; Shannagh Goetelen (0-1), Sophie Bermingham (1-0), Jessica Maxwell; Katie Tyrrell (0-1) (capt.), Laura Manley (0-4, 1f), Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne. Subs: Ciara Byrne for A Keddy (h/t), Sarah Byrne for L Hogan (36, inj), Eleanor Carroll Hayes for J Maxwell (43), Laura Hogan for C Kelly (50), Shauna O’Shea for S Bermingham (55, inj), Hannah Doyle for A Connolly (58).

Mayo: Aoibheann Crawley; Aoife Doherty, Amy Mulkeen, Gráinne Delaney; Shauna Golden, Ava Lambert, Caoimhe Delaney; Meabh Delaney (0-4, 1f, 1 45) (capt.), Rachel Lyons; Fionnuala McLaughlin (0-1), Saoirse O’Brien (1-2), Emily Kelly; Saoirse Delaney (0-4), Lisa Scahill (1-3), Emer Delaney. Subs: Helen O’Malley for E Delaney (43), Róisín Cassidy for A Doherty (52), Niamh Kennedy for F McLaughlin (56), Anna Durkin for R Lyons (60).

Referee: L O’Reilly (Cavan)