Wicklow Minors have a great chance to make history in All-Ireland final against Clare

In attendance at a photocall ahead of the 2022 ZuCar All-Ireland Minor Ladies Football Finals are Emer Hynes of Clare and Emily Rose O'Toole of Wicklow at Croke Park in Dublin.

HISTORY beckons for the Wicklow minor footballers on Wednesday evening when they face Clare in the All-Ireland ‘C’ final in Kinnegad.

It promises to be a landmark occasion for a talented group of young players, who will be looking to write their name in the lights having already won the Leinster title earlier this year.

With women’s football continuing to grow in the county, with the addition of new clubs and new teams within those clubs, the progress of this talented group is further illustration of the increasingly beneficial production line coming through those same clubs.

Speaking to this paper on Monday, manager Dominic Leech said that all of the necessary preparation had concluded and, with the exception of one last group meeting on Tuesday evening, the next step was that All-Ireland final.

“The girls are in good form, and it is catching on around the county. All of the clubs are getting involved and getting their kids down to matches and getting players down, so hopefully we will have good support on Wednesday.

“With Covid the last two years, there was no Minor championship as such, so this is probably the first time we have had a Minor team in for a few years and it is the first time in a number of years that we are in an All-Ireland final.

“The fact that ladies football is in the news lately – the All-Ireland (Senior) final was on at the weekend – so I think a lot of players and parents and supporters who would have been at the game at the weekend or seen it on tv, will probably be interested in watching it on live stream or at the match itself.

“Obviously, we would prefer them to be at the match itself because the more support the girls get, the better. Win or lose, it is an awesome achievement for the girls.”

The growth in profile of women’s football has manifested in various ways. This past weekend’s All-Ireland senior final between Meath and Kerry was played out in front of over 45,000 people in Croke Park.

Meanwhile, in the likes of Emma Duggan, Vikki Wall, and some of the biggest names in the sport – in addition to some of Wicklow’s own finest such as Jackie Kinch, Laura Hogan, Sarah-Jane Winders, Marie Kealy and countless others – youngsters have heroes that they can aspire to become.

“I think years ago, they used to identify with the lads players. If you asked them now, it would be maybe Jackie Kinch, Niamh Cullen, any of the Wicklow players, or the likes of Vikki Wall, Emma Duggan. They are more aware now of the role models they have as women.

“If you think about it, when the players are kind of looking at their role models, it is from a couple of years ago when they started playing, and each year, more players are getting involved, and it is important that they can see success or even progress at higher levels.

“The under-16s got to a Leinster final this year, the Minors got to a Leinster final, won it, and are going on to an All-Ireland final. It is important for them to see that there is a pathway for them to develop. It also encourages players to put themselves forward for county, which is a big thing for players to do.”

Leech paid tribute to several facets of the team’s organisation that has contributed towards their journey to an All-Ireland final. He mentioned the players, their parents, the clubs and coaches, and county board.

He gave a special shoutout to the team’s sponsors, including Carter’s in Blessington, Seamus Magee Plant Hire in Annamoe, and Snap Print in Dun Laoghaire, run by Emma and Shane Murphy.

He is hopeful that it can all add up to bringing the cup back to Wicklow, but stressed that the squad relishing the occasion and carrying it forward is more important. Nonetheless, when Wicklow meet Clare, he is expecting a goalfest.

He is also hopeful that, when the players make their way onto the pitch in Kinnegad, there will be a strong supporter base cheering them on.

“It’s their team. It’s their players. The likes of Arklow, Blessington, Barndarrig, Newtown, Tinahely, St. Pat’s, Kilcoole, Valleymount, St. Nicholas’, Baltinglass, Coolkenno. I know I am going to leave teams out but from my point of view, they represent Wicklow, they represent your club.

“Nothing beats being there. From our point of view, when the girls come out, it would be nice to see a huge Wicklow support.

“They are already winners; they have won the Leinster final. This is a bonus. Please God, we will do it on Wednesday, but we do need people down to encourage the girls and show what Wicklow football is all about.”

The Wicklow panel that took on Leitrim in the semi-final and who will do battle with Clare this evening (Wednesday) in Kinnegad was as follows: Wicklow: Sophie Lacey (Newtown); Zara Fennell (AGB), Orlaith Ní Ghallchobhair (Blessington), Grainne Flynn (AGB); Grace Murphy (Kilcoole), Emily Rose O’Toole (Blessington), Ciara O’Brien (Tinahely); Lizzie Bourke (AGB), Eimear O’Sullivan (Tinahely); Aobha Harmon (Tinahely), Laci Jane Shannon (Tinahely), Siofra Adams (Baltinglass); Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne (Valleymount), Sadhbh Fisher (Blessington), Abby Magee (An Tóchar). Subs: Holly Wright (St Nicholas) Emer Cullen, Charlotte Nagle, Hannah O’Shea, Lia Arnold O’Reilly (Baltinglass), Alana Carroll (Blessington), Aoibheann Bailey (Blesington), Aoife Stafford (Tinahely), Ava Rawson (St Patrick’s). Charlotte Nagle (Kilcoole), Eimear Murphy (Coolkenno), Ellie O’Malley (Éire og), Emma Walsh (Newtown), Faye Stafford (AGB), Hannah O’Shea (Barndarrig), Molly Sweeney (St Patrick’s).