Wicklow Minors come good to see off dogged Carlow

Wicklow players Páidí Kavanagh and Aaron O'Brien, both from AGB, with friends after the Garden County's victory over Carlow in the County Grounds on Wednesday evening.

Wicklow 1-12

Carlow 3-4

A trip to Mullingar to face Westmeath next Wednesday evening, April 27, was the prize won by the Wicklow Minor footballers after their 1-12 to 3-4 defeat of Carlow on a beautiful evening in the County Grounds.

The Garden County footballers will carry this two-point victory and inspired second-half performance into the preliminary quarter-final at TEK Cusack Park while the hosts will arrive on the back of a 0-11 to 2-14 loss to Dublin on the same evening.

Eugene O’Brien and Padraig Murphy will dearly hope that their talented panel pick up where they left off against Carlow rather than repeat a frustrating first half that saw them trail the Barrowsiders by 2-3 to 0-3 after the visitors got in for two confidence denting goals in the 26th and 29th minutes.

But Wicklow’s second-half showing was a joy to watch. The introduction of AGB’s Aaron O’Brien to the middle of the field would have a major bearing on proceedings as would the decision to temporarily discontinue the sweeper system that seen Cian Deering reinforce the home side’s defence in the opening half.

The St Nicholas man remained in the forwards until Wicklow had clawed their way back to within a point of their opponents just 10 minutes into the second half with the excellent Páidí Kavanagh finishing a sweet move with the home side’s only goal of the game providing a huge boost to the cause just two minutes after the restart.

Once Eugene O’Brien and Padraig Murphy’s men had closed to within that point, Deering returned to his sweeping role, to which he is commendably adept, and he proceeded to disrupt Carlow attacks time and time again in the second half, so much so that he strongly challenged Páidí Kavanagh for this reporter’s choice of man of the match.

The supply lines to the inside men were worryingly blocked in the first half. Alex Kavanagh had few chances, firing wide from a 45 after 60 seconds, from play after nine and 21 minutes before finally getting off the mark after 22 after a neat one-two with James Healy of Bray Emmets.

On two occasions Wicklow players were blocked by a dogged Carlow defence that seemed to profit more from Wicklow’s sweeper far more than the home side did and as the visitors grew in confidence, their chances started to look to contain far more threat than Wicklow’s.

Páidí Kavanagh opened the scoring after seven with the energetic Joe McGuckian heavily involved as he was with most aspects of this Wicklow victory.

Rathvilly’s Liam Gavin replied for Carlow after 12 after Wicklow had coughed up possession and it was 0-3 to 0-1 three minutes later after points from Gavin and centre-forward Cian Gorman-Comerford of St Patrick’s in Tullow.

Éanna Nolan popped over a free for the Garden County in front of a relatively small crowd for such a stunning evening and Alex Kavanagh’s point after 22 levelled matters.

Wicklow just weren’t having the success in terms of delivery that seen them dismantle Wexford in their opening game and things looked particularly bleak when Cialan Brady and Liam Gavin found the back of Mark Shannon’s net late in the first half for two hammer-blow majors.

Add to that Alex Kavanagh receiving an elbow to the face late on and it looked like a job of work was required if the home team were to get out of this game with a win.

Perhaps we’ll never know what Padraig Murphy and Eugene O’Brien said at half-time, but it must have been something special because a different Wicklow returned to the field.

Aaron O’Brien was on, and he lit up the County Grounds early on, winning ball that wasn’t being won in the first half and performing the role of a link man.

The classy Páidí Kavanagh got things started with a tasty score after good work from Gearóid Murphy of Éire Óg Greystones. Kavanagh’s goal followed before Jack Kenny missed the first of about five or six goal chances in the second half. James Boland was key to this move as he would be to much of the good work in the second half.

James Healy would fail to convert another goal chance four minutes in, but Alex Kavanagh drifted over a magical score after seven off the outside of his right boot to lift Wicklow hearts. Aaron O’Brien’s mark in the middle of the field was the spark that started the move that led to that score.

Points from Páidí Kavanagh and Alex Kavanagh pulled Wicklow back to within one and that earlier anxiety that Carlow were going to run away with this game was now well and truly dismissed and in its place was a growing confidence that Wicklow were not going to be stopped.

A missed goal chance and a shot dropped short to Aaron Power in the Carlow goal were unproductive efforts but when Shane Duffy of Ballon received a black card from the referee, Carlow’s job got a while lot more difficult.

An Alex Kavanagh free and a dreamy effort from Éanna Nolan off his right boot put Wicklow in the driving seat but another shot dropped short to Power in the Carlow goal and a missed goal chance by team captain Adam Kinsella after 18 left Carlow with more than a strong chance to win this game.

The aforementioned Power pulled off a tremendous save from the boot of Alex Kavanagh after 23 but the Aughrim man would float over the resulting 45.

Cathal Healy would reply with a point for Aughrim but another Alex Kavanagh free left Wicklow leading by 1-11 to 2-4 after 28.

But Carlow were still dangerous and when substitute Liam Ryan of Éire Óg lashed home past Mark Shannon for their third goal to make it a one-point game late on, Wicklow bums shifted uncomfortably on seats in Aughrim.

Alex Kavanagh fired wide, Carlow lost Cialan Brady to a red card and Aaron Power pulled off another super save from the boot of the electric Kavanagh as the tension rose in the County Grounds.

The superb James Fleming from Baltinglass supplied his clubmate Jack Kenny with a fine ball late on and he was fouled, with Alex Kavanagh firing over a sweet score.

Jack Bookle robbed a Carlow kick-out soon after but was thwarted for a late goal and a late Alex Kavanagh wide brought the curtains down on a quality second half show from the Wicklow lads.

They’ll need to be on fire from the off in Mullingar next Wednesday but going on the second half from Aughrim on Wednesday evening, they are more than capable of earning a precious victory on the road.

Some really quality showings across this team in this game. Mark Shannon will be unhappy with the second goal but was otherwise solid in the number one jersey. Callum Clarke worked hard, Leo Byrne was busy throughout, and James Fleming was class from start to finish.

Adam Kinsella led like all leaders so, James Boland is a baller and James Healy worked hard throughout.

Gearóid Murphy was a big player for Wicklow. Seán Byrne will be back better and stronger given his talent.

Joe McGuckian is one of those playmakers that supporters just love watching. He makes things happen. Jack Kenny was vital, and Páidí Kavanagh was brilliant.

Éanna Nolan has ability coming out his ears, Alex Kavanagh is Alex Kavanagh and Cian Deering won the hearts of every Wickow supporter in Aughrim last Wednesday.

Aaron O’Brien changed the game when he came on, Brian Hurley made a big impact as did Finn Byrne and Jack Bookle.

It’s off to Mullingar next Wednesday. It’s a tough task and they’ll need to convert more of their chances into scores, but no better team to get the job done than this bunch of quality footballers.

Get down there to support them if you can.

Wicklow: Mark Shannon (Aughrim); Callum Clarke (Rathnew), Leo Byrne (Aughrim), James Fleming (Baltinglass); Adam Kinsella (capt.) Knockananna), James Boland (Kiltegan), James Healy (Bray Emmets); Gearóid Murphy (Éire Óg Greystones), Seán Byrne (Kilcoole); Joe McGuckian (Aughrim), Jack Kenny (Baltinglass), Páidí Kavanagh (1-3) (AGB); Éanna Nolan (0-2, 1f) (An Tóchar), Alex Kavanagh (0-7, 3f, 1 45, 1m) (Aughrim), Cian Deering (St Nicholas). Subs: Aaron O’Brien (AGB) for S Byrne (h/t), Jack Bookle (Baltinglass (51) for É Nolan, Finn Byrne (Aughrim) for J Healy, Brian Hurley (AGB) for P Kavanagh (57).

Carlow: Aaron Power; Peter Burgess, Eoin Myers, Luke Murphy; Cian Cashman, Tom Dillon, Jack Deacy; Cillian Moore, Cathal Healy (0-1); Cian Ray, Cian Gorman-Comerford (0-1), Shane Duffy; Josh Brady, Cialan Brady (1-0) (capt.), Liam Gavin (1-2). Subs: Evan Corr for T Dillon (35), Matthew Farrell for C Cashman (41), Shane Cormican for P Burgess (49), Liam Ryan (1-0) for S Duffy (54),

Referee: Seamus Farrelly