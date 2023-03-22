Wicklow Minor camogie team lose out to Armagh in the All-Ireland ‘C’ championship

Wicklow supporters Lucy Kennedy (centre) with Niamh and Emily Wafer at the All-Ireland Minor 'C' camogie championship game in Bray.

Captains Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne and Holly Byrne for Wicklow and Lucie Loughran and Aoife Byrne for Armagh with referee Shane Foley ahead of the All-Ireland Minor 'C' camogie game at Bray Emmets GAA Club.

Wicklow 1-4

Armagh 4-8

Wicklow lost their second match in the Minor ‘C’ All-Ireland competition after a defeat to Armagh in Bray on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts performed well, but their opponents proved too strong on the day, the visitors getting their campaign off to a flying start.

The Orchard County opened the scoring just seconds into the match. Rebecca Grew tried a shot from a tight angle. The ball sailed right across goal but stayed in play, where Ella Haughey received it and put it over the bar to give her team the first score of the game.

The Ulster team kept pushing for another, but Wicklow defended well, and Armagh struggled to score again as a result of this, taking a further seven minutes to find a second score. Co-captain Lucie Loughran received the ball and made a run towards goal before knocking it over the bar from close range to put her team two points in front.

The game opened up a bit more after this, and the away side had the ball in the net just a minute later. Clare O’Hare won the ball high up the pitch before playing a short pass to Caitlin Byrne, who hammered the sliotar into the back of the net to extend the gap to five.

The home side opened their account almost immediately after.

A long ball was played forward from the defence. Ciara Connolly did well to catch the ball before turning and striking it over the back spot to put Wicklow on the scoresheet.

Connolly would have another two minutes later when she stuck a free over from the 21 to make it a one-goal game once again. The deficit was reduced further in the sixteenth minute when Connolly put another free over, this time from just in front of the 45. The gap now just two points.

The visitors responded well to Wicklow’s fightback as they scored a second goal one minute later. Naoise Hughes took the ball out of a ruck before shooting at goal. Holly Byrne made an excellent save, but Caitlin Byrne was there to score the rebound and re-establish a five-point lead for her county.

The game went a bit quiet for the next eight minutes, but then Armagh came up with a point as Kellie Shields put a free over the bar from just behind the 21.

The hosts regrouped and closed the gap to just three points five minutes before half-time when Ciara Kennedy scored her team’s first goal of the encounter.

Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne shot well from a long way out, her effort coming back into play off the crossbar.

Fortunately, Kennedy was there to pull on the rebound and bring her side right back into the match.

A minute later, however, the visitors scored their third goal of the match.

Byrne gave a pass to Rose Boden, who played it to Hughes in a dangerous position. The full forward took advantage of the opportunity, drilling the ball into the goal to put her side six points in front once again.

With three minutes left until the break, the Ulster team stretched the lead out to seven points. With the ball on the deck, Boden came away with it and passed backwards to Hughes, who shot just inside the far post.

The game appeared to be slipping away from the home side, but they found one more score before half-time to keep themselves in contention as Connolly scored a point from a 45, sending the teams into the break with Armagh six points to the good.

It was Armagh who got the second half up and running, scoring a point a minute after the restart as Hughes stuck a free over from the 45.

The Armagh forward would add her fourth score of the day five minutes after that with another free, this time from the 21.

With 14 minutes left in the tie, Armagh went nine points up. Clare O’Hare had the ball inside the 13 under a lot of pressure. She passed it out to Boden, who put it over for a neat score.

The game was as good as over when Armagh found the net once again with just over ten minutes left on the clock. Shields gave a pass to Byrne, who scored a goal from a long way out, the powerful shot going in off the crossbar.

The away side managed one more score before full time as Shields put a free from 21 metres out nine minutes before the end.

Wicklow had a chance for a consolation score with two minutes remaining when they were awarded a penalty. Connolly went for goal from 13 metres out, but her shot was stopped by a defender on the goal line, meaning Armagh ran out winners by a 12-point margin.

Wicklow now turn their attention to their next fixture as they travel to the Kingdom where they will play table toppers Kerry on Sunday. Armagh will host Mayo on Sunday in their next match.

Wicklow: 1. Holly Byrne, 2. Tanisha Daly Danne, 4. Kayleigh Fox, 5. Grace Drumgoole, 6. Aoife Campbell, 7. Emma Kinnear, 8. Katie Wafer, 9. Ciara Kennedy, 10. Ciara Lancaster, 11. Áine Byrne, 12. Chloe Massey, 13. Kelly O’Neill, 14. Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne, 15. Ciara Connolly, 16. Laura Hannon, 17. Niamh Molloy, 18. Elizabeth Bourke, 19. Willow Jordan, 10. Chloe Lowry, 21. Kayla Sheane Ní hEigeartaigh, 22. Kate Wilson, 23. Amber Lehane, 24. Sinéad Fernandes, 25. Emily Ryan, 26. Isabelle Doyle, 27. Ciara Wafer, 28. Cara Mahony, 30. Emily Tyrrell.

Armagh: 1. Sarah Connolly, 2. Catríona McArdie, 3. Aoife Byrne, 4. Erin Murphy, 5. Áine Gribben, 6. Keeley Mae Rafferty, 7. Grace FitzPatrick, 8. Lucie Loughran, 9. Méabh Crilly, 10. Ella Haughey, 11. Caitlin Byrne, 12. Rebecca Grew, 13. Rose Boden, 14. Naoise Hughes, 15. Kellie Shields, 16. Sophie Califf, 17. Alanna O’Donnell, 18. Aoife Murray, 19. Caoimhe Farrell, 20. Caola Traynor, 21. Clare O’Hare, 22. Eimear Boyd, 23. Ella Hamilton, 24. Emma Rice, 25. Erin Finnegan, 26. Etain Devlin, 27. Hannah McEntee, 28. Jessica Donnelly, 29. Lauren Campbell, 30. Lucy Gribben, 31. Méabh Quinn, 32. Molly Hughes, 33. Molly Short.

Referee: Shane Foley