Wicklow LGFA Minors rise to the challenge in fundraising trek!

The Wicklow Ladies Minor football team who hiked from Glen of Imaal to Glenmalure as part of a fundraiser.

The Wicklow LGFA Minor football squad raised over €4,500 from their enjoyable fundraising hike in the Wicklow mountains last weekend.

At the time of going to print, their GoFundMe page was showing the very healthy sum of €4,630 from 135 donations as they look to raise funds to help them on their sporting journey of 2023.

“Each year the cost of looking after teams in inter-county competitions increases and 2023 is no exception,” wrote Dominic Leech on the GoFundMe page. “Please help out by making a donation, however small, to the fund. Every little helps,” he added.

The group began at Fenton’s and finished in Glenmalure.