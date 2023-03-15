Wicklow

Wicklow LGFA Minors rise to the challenge in fundraising trek!

The Wicklow Ladies Minor football team who hiked from Glen of Imaal to Glenmalure as part of a fundraiser. Expand
Ciara O'Brien and Zara Fennell. Expand
Sinead Flood and Emma Kinnear. Expand
Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne and Elaine O'Dwyer. Expand
Charlotte Nagle, Orlaith Ni Ghallchobhair, and Emily Rose O'Toole. Expand
Kim Connors, Jess Brennan, Barbara O'Toole and Dominic Leech. Expand

The Wicklow Ladies Minor football team who hiked from Glen of Imaal to Glenmalure as part of a fundraiser.

wicklowpeople

The Wicklow LGFA Minor football squad raised over €4,500 from their enjoyable fundraising hike in the Wicklow mountains last weekend.

At the time of going to print, their GoFundMe page was showing the very healthy sum of €4,630 from 135 donations as they look to raise funds to help them on their sporting journey of 2023.

“Each year the cost of looking after teams in inter-county competitions increases and 2023 is no exception,” wrote Dominic Leech on the GoFundMe page. “Please help out by making a donation, however small, to the fund. Every little helps,” he added.

The group began at Fenton’s and finished in Glenmalure.

