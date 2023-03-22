Wicklow lads key to historic victory for Ireland Under-20s

James Nicholson from Greystones during the U20 Six Nations Rugby campaign with Ireland. James started in the game against England and played a key role in securing the Grand Slam.

Hollywood's Oscar Cawley with his parents after the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland at Stadiwm CSM in Colwyn Bay, Wales.

Brian Gleeson of Ireland celebrates as George Hadden scores their side's third try during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Musgrave Park in Cork.

Tinahely's George Hadden, left, and Conor O’Tighearnaigh of Ireland celebrate winning a penalty during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Musgrave Park in Cork.

Three Co. Wicklow men played their part in helping Ireland Under-20s secure the second Grand Slam on the trot just hours after the seniors had created their own Six Nations magic on an unforgettable weekend for the game of rugby.

Tinahely’s George Hadden and James Nicholson from Greystones both started the game against England in front of a big crowd in Musgrave Park on Sunday afternoon while Hollywood’s Oscar Cawley came off the bench to cap off what has been a superb tournament for the three Garden County stars.

Hadden, a former student of Coláiste Bhríde in Carnew, had a huge game in the forwards, crossing for a try in the 50th minute to give Ireland some breathing space at 17-7.

A capacity crowd at the Cork venue watched Richie Murphy’s men profit from Monty Bradbury’s 52nd-minute red card after he sent Henry McErlean flying with a dangerous tackle as Fintan Gunne’s try, with two minutes remaining, sealed a clean sweep for this flying Ireland side.

Murphy’s men are the first team to win back-to-back Grand Slams at this level, while it is their third Under-20 Six Nations title since 2019. Diarmuid Mangan, Conor O’Tighearnaigh and James McNabney were also Grand Slam winners last season.

Tries from Hugh Gavin (three minutes) and Brian Gleeson (26) sandwiched a Tobias Elliott effort as Ireland worked hard for a 12-7 half-time, the wet and windy weather having an impact.

England captain Lewis Chessum almost gave his side a dream start to the second half, but their discipline let them down with a yellow card for Elliott quickly followed by Bradbury’s dismissal.

Superbly marshalled by Gus McCarthy, Ireland opened up a 31-10 lead as Gleeson and Gavin added to a George Hadden try. 14-man England rallied with converted scores from replacement Joe Jenkins and Elliott.

However, Murphy’s charges closed out a memorable Championship run with Gunne sniping over from a ruck.

The result means Ireland are the first nation to win a senior and underage Grand Slam double since Wales (senior and Under-21 teams) in 2005.

IRELAND U-20: Henry McErlean (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); James Nicholson (UCD RFC/Leinster), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster), John Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); George Hadden (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster) (capt), Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent RFC/Munster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster). Replacements used: Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster) for McErlean (52-60 mins), Osborne for Nicholas (60), Liam Molony (Dublin University FC/Leinster) for Quinn (62), George Morris (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) for Hadden, Fiachna Barrett (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) for P McCarthy (both 67), Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster) for Mangan, Harry West (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht) for Devine (both 70), Oscar Cawley (Naas RFC/Leinster) for Gunne, Danny Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster) for G McCarthy (both 78).