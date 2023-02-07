Wicklow ladies set for big Limerick test this weekend

The Wicklow ladies football team who got their Division 4 league campaign off to a flying start with a comprehensive victory over Derry in Owenbeg. Gavin Wynne's side face Limerick this weekend.

The Wicklow ladies will hope to maintain their strong start to the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4 Group B Round 3 campaign when they welcome Limerick to Baltinglass on Sunday at 2pm for their second game.

Gavin Wynne’s charges are coming into the fixture on something of a high having toppled Derry comfortably last time out by 4-10 to 1-1 in Owenbeg but they will be fully aware of the tougher task that lies ahead of them this weekend when the Treaty women come calling.

Graham Shine’s side were comfortable winners over Kilkenny in their first fixture of the league campaign, running up an impressive 4-13 against the Cats who only managed two points in reply at the Kilkenny Training Centre in Dunmore on January 22.

Limerick’s physicality will be something the Garden County side will have to be wary of as this young side aim to take another positive step in this league campaign and the visitors will be eager to improve on their shooting having clocked up 18 wides over the course of a relatively easy 60 minutes against a weak outfit.

Names such as Laura Stack and Debra Murphy will be just two from the list of players who will take watching when Raymond McBride throws in the ball at the Baltinglass GAA grounds at 2pm.

Wicklow team that played Derry: Ellen Griffin, Sarah Evans, Sarah Jane Winders, Roisin Byrne, Aimee Maher, Lucy Dunne, Laci-Jane Shannon, Lizzie Bourke, Aoife Gorman, Sarah Delahunt, Niamh Cullen, Eimear O’Sullivan, Clodagh Fox, Meadbh Deeney, Aobha Harmon. Subs: Helena Dowling, Megan Healy, Grainne Flynn, Eimear Murphy, Erika Dagge.