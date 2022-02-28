Wicklow lack cutting edge when it counts against Limerick

Wicklow's Eoin Darcy gets away from Limerick's Paul Maher during the NFL Division 3 game in Aughrim last weekend.

Wicklow 1-9

Limerick 1-13

COLIN KELLY was visibly downtrodden when speaking outside the Aughrim dressing rooms on Saturday afternoon, and it was easy to see why.

For much of the final ten minutes of the pivotal, must-win clash with Limerick, Wicklow were not just one, but two men up following a pair of black cards to Iain Corbett and Josh Ryan in quick succession, followed by a subsequent red card shown to Michael Donovan.

And yet, they did not look like getting the scores required to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

They had manufactured chances aplenty when both sides boasted 15 players, but were not able to make them count, and when it came time for the tempo to go up a gear with the numerical advantage in their favour, they lacked the cutting edge required.

Wicklow came sprinting out of the blocks. Mark Jackson marked his return to the side after a brief absence through injury with two quick frees, while Dean Healy blasted an effort of his own over the bar to give them a 0-3 to no score lead inside eight minutes.

That bright start was very nearly rewarded with the first goal. Much like th scores they had already registered, this one emanated from a move down the left, where Eoin Darcy was getting on a lot of ball and Darragh Fitzgerald was causing all sorts of problems.

It was his quick feet that saw him step inside two Limerick men before feeding Darcy. He charged to the endline before hoisting the ball across the face to Oisin McGraynor, who put the ball into the back of the net, but for the goal to be ruled out for a square ball.

Jackson’s second free followed shortly thereafter, but that disallowed goal seemed to stir something in Limerick, before they were jolted awake by firing the first major across the bow on nine minutes.

A free was quickly played into the left-hand channel to the mercurial Hugh Bourke. He waited for the breaking run up the middle from Brian Donovan, who had escaped the attentions of Niall Donnelly. This forced the otherwise solid Jamie Snell to step out of position to cover the space, affording space to Josh Ryan, who gathered the following pass and put it past Jackson.

It was a goal that appeared to spook Wicklow, as they shrank back into their shell. Compared to the urgency with which they played for the first ten minutes, there was more caution.

Service into the full-forward line was virtually non-existent, while Mark Kenny’s influence dwindled as Iain Corbett grabbed a foothold of the playmaker.

It would be 13 minutes before Wicklow would score next, by which time Limerick had stretched their advantage out five points at 1-5 to 0-3. In the midst of that run, Wicklow lost Niall Donnelly to injury and Eoin Murtagh to a black card.

Conceding just 0-2 when down to 14, and with the conditions in the Treaty’s favour, will have given cause for optimism, which was amplified when Eoin Darcy was brought down by Donal O’Sullivan for a penalty.

Despite protestations, no card was given, but Darcy did the honours by rolling the ball into the back of the net. Wicklow wouldn’t score again in the half, while Limerick picked up a further three points to reassert their five-point lead when the half-time whistle blew.

The second half very nearly started with a similar bang to that of the first half. Mark Kenny got his first score of the day from a free, before Zach Cullen dramatically cleared a Josh Ryan shot off the Wicklow goalline.

Wicklow were inching their way back into the contest with the wind at their backs.

Andy Maher and Kevin Quinn both chipped in with sensational scores to reduce the gap to three before Wicklow had their best chance to turn the game on its head on 52 minutes.

Some good pressure from Oisin McGraynor in the corner forced Jim Liston into a dreadful pass inside, straight to Mark Kenny. The Ballymanus man shifted it on to Darcy, who had just the goalkeeper to beat.

As Kelly would lament after the game, nine times out of ten, you would expect Eoin to bury the chance without a second thought. This occasion was that elusive one, as his powerful drive was brilliantly saved by O’Sullivan.

It was the best chance Wicklow had to flip the script, as they failed to weaponise the conditions in a meaningful way.

The final ten minutes were manic. It started with Iain Corbett was shown a black card. His absence forced Limerick to shift Josh Ryan to centre-back, but for him to be shown a black card a couple of minutes later.

Unfortunately, though, Wicklow weren’t able to capitalise, despite the urging of the crowd. Not even when substitute Michael Donovan was shown a red card for the visitors. Instead, Limerick looked the more dangerous side, with Diarmuid Kelly scoring a point that could have been a goal.

Wicklow’s misery was compounded when Mark Jackson was shown a black card in injury time.

Every game can be considered a must-win, but that proves especially true after Saturday. Away from relegation concerns – with three games left, it would take a heroic feat to avoid it – but this is a side that needs the confidence boost that comes with a win, particularly after this most disappointing nature of defeats.

Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-3f); Paddy O’Keane, Jamie Snell, Malachy Stone; Zach Cullen, Niall Donnelly, Eoin Murtagh; Dean Healy (0-1), Padraig O’Toole; Andy Maher (0-1), Mark Kenny (0-3, 2f), Darragh Fitzgerald; Oisin McGraynor, Kevin Quinn (0-1), Eoin Darcy (1-0), 1 pen. Subs: Nicky Devereux for N. Donnelly (16), Tom Moran for M. Stone (47), Chris O’Brien for O. McGraynor (55), Rory Stokes for A. Maher (55), Shane Doyle for J. Snell (70)

Limerick: Donal O’Sullivan; Jim Liston, Sean O’Dea, Paul Maher; Killian Ryan, Iain Corbett, Gordon Brown; Darragh Treacy, Cillian Fahy; Adrian Enright (0-1), Brian Donovan (0-1), James Naughton (0-1); Peter Nash (0-1), Josh Ryan (1-4, 4f), Hugh Bourke (0-4). Subs: Robert Childs for G. Brown (27), Luke Murphy for S. O’Dee (50), Diarmuid Kelly for J. Liston (65) Padraig De Brun for A. Enright (70)

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois)