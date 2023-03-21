Wicklow

Wicklow juvenile GAA fixtures

New season gets underway on Friday 

Wicklow's Max Kehoe is chased by Carlow's Conor De Lacey during the Leinster Minor hurling championship clash at Echelon Park Aughrim. Expand

Wicklow's Max Kehoe is chased by Carlow's Conor De Lacey during the Leinster Minor hurling championship clash at Echelon Park Aughrim.

Friday, March 24

Under-13B Football League/Championship Round 1: Rathnew v St Patricks, 7pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál).

Saturday, March 25

Under-13A Football League/Championship Round 1: Tomnafinogue v Michael Dwyers 2.30pm at the Fairgreen, Shilelagh (Referee: Martin Molloy); AGB v Éire Óg Greystones 3pm (Referee: Michael Owens).

Under-13B Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games 3pm): St Kevins v St Nicholas in Hollywood (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Baltinglass v Annacurra (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-13C Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games 3pm): Aughrim/Avondale v Carnew Emmets Aughrim (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Naomh Eoin Gaels v Éire Óg Greystones 2 in Barndarrig (Referee: Liam Keenan); Kilcoole v Newtown (Referee: James Phelan).

Under-13D Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games 3pm): Stratford-Grangecon v Clara Gaels (Referee: Liam Cullen); Ashford v An Tóchar 2 (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Clann Na Gael v Éire Óg Greystones 4 in Enniskerry (Referee: Tony McLaughlin); Coolkenno v BYE.

Under-13E Football League/Championship Round 1: St Patricks 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 3 at 2.30pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Blessington 2 v St Kevins 2 3pm (Referee: Stephen Fagan); St Nicholas 2 v An Tóchar 3pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Sunday, March 26

Under-13A Football League/Championship Round 1: Blessington v Bray Emmets 4pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Under-13E Football League/Championship Round 1: Tomnafinogue 2 v AGB 2 3pm Tinahely (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Monday, March 27

Under-13A Hurling Championship Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): ARP v Éire Óg Greystones at Parnell Park (Referee: Michael Owens); Glenealy v St Patricks (Referee: Martin Molloy); Carnew Emmets v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr).

Under-13B Hurling League/Championship Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Avondale v St Patricks 2 (Referee: Daragh Kelly); Luke O’Tooles v Barndarrig in Aughrim (Referee: Peadar De Hora); Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers 2 (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Kilcoole v Bray Emmets (Referee: John Keenan).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 1: Éire Óg Greystones v St Patricks, 7pm (Referee: Ian Culbert); Blessington v St Nicholas, 7.45pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Bray v AGB, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 1 (all games 7pm): Annacurra v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Rathnew v Aughrim (Referee: Tiarnan De Hal); St Kevins v An Tóchar (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3 Round 1: Baltinglass v Tomnafinogue 7pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Kilcoole v AGB 2 (Referee: John Keenan); Clann Na Gael v Michael Hogans 7pm Kilmacanogue (Referee: Anthony Nolan); Pearse Gaels v BYE.

Wednesday, March 29

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Glenealy v ARP (Referee: Glenealy); St Patricks v Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: St Patricks); Bray Emmets v Western Gaels (Referee: Bray Emmets); Michael Dwyers v Carnew Emmets in Kiltegan (Referee: Michael Dwyers).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 2 (all games 6.30pm): Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Kilcoole; Avondale v Bray Emmets 2; Michael Dwyers 2 v Luke O’Tooles; ARP 2 v Barndarrig in Parnell Park.

Under-15A Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Bray Emmets v AGB (Referee: Peadar De Hora); Annacurra v Tomnafinogue (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Blessington v St Nicholas (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-15B Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): An Tóchar v Rathnew (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Éire Óg Greystones v St Patricks (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Michael Dwyers v Kiltegan in Ballymanus (Referee: Christy O’Rourke).

Under-15C Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games at 6.30pm): Baltinglass v St Kevins (Referee: Eamon Doyle); Kilcoole v Naomh Eoin Gaels (Referee: Nick Nolan); Newtown v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Ian Culbert); Avondale v Ashford at 7.30pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr).

Under-15D Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Aughrim v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Clara Gaels v AGB 2 in Laragh (Referee: Eddie Leonard); St Nicholas 2 v Blessington 2 (Referee: Jason Smyth); Clann Na Gael v BYE.

Monday, April 3

Minor A Hurling (11/12-a-side) Player Pathway League Round 1: St Patricks v Glenealy; Éire Óg Greystones v Bray Emmets; Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers; Luke O’Tooles v ARP.

Under-10 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 1: Éire Óg Greystones 1 v ARP; Avondale v St Patricks; Western Gaels v Luke O’Tooles; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v BYE.

Under-13A Football League/Championship Round 2: Bray Emmets v AGB; Michael Dwyers v Blessington; Éire Óg Greystones v Tomnafinogue.

Under-13B Football League/Championship Round 2: Annacurra v Rathnew; St Nicholas v Baltinglass; St Patricks v St Kevins.

Under-13C Football League/Championship Round 2: Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Kilcoole; Carnew Emmets v Naomh Eoin Gaels; Newtown v Aughrim/Avondale.

Under-13D Football League/Championship Round 2: Éire Óg Greystones 4 v Stratford-Grangecon; An Tóchar 2 v Coolkenno; Clara Gaels v Ashford; Clann na Gael v BYE.

Under-13E Football League/Championship Round 2: An Tóchar V St Patricks 2; AGB 2 v St Nicholas 2; St Kevins 2 v Tomnafingoue 2; Éire Óg Greystones 3 v Blessington 2.

Wednesday, April 5

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 1: Rathnew 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1; Bray Emmets 1 v St Patricks 1; AGB 1 v BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 1: Blessington v Dunlavin; Avondale v Tinahely; Annacurra v Aughrim; Shilelagh-Coolboy v Baltinglass.

Under-11 Football Group 3 Round 1: An Tóchar v Ashford; Carnew Emmets v Kilmacanogue; Kilcoole v Newtown; Blessington 2 v Baltinglass 2; AGB 2 v Rathnew 2.

Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 1: St Kevins v Kiltegan; Barndarrig v St Patricks 2; Newtown 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2; Bray Emmets 2 v An Tóchar 2.

Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 1: Donard-The Glen v Kilbride; Coolkenno v Michael Dwyers; Ballincor v Avoca; Newcastle v Éire Óg Greystones 3; Laragh v Enniskerry; St Kevins v Stratford-Grangecon.

