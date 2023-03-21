Wicklow juvenile GAA fixtures

Wicklow's Max Kehoe is chased by Carlow's Conor De Lacey during the Leinster Minor hurling championship clash at Echelon Park Aughrim.

Friday, March 24

Under-13B Football League/Championship Round 1: Rathnew v St Patricks, 7pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál).

Saturday, March 25

Under-13A Football League/Championship Round 1: Tomnafinogue v Michael Dwyers 2.30pm at the Fairgreen, Shilelagh (Referee: Martin Molloy); AGB v Éire Óg Greystones 3pm (Referee: Michael Owens).

Under-13B Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games 3pm): St Kevins v St Nicholas in Hollywood (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Baltinglass v Annacurra (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-13C Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games 3pm): Aughrim/Avondale v Carnew Emmets Aughrim (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Naomh Eoin Gaels v Éire Óg Greystones 2 in Barndarrig (Referee: Liam Keenan); Kilcoole v Newtown (Referee: James Phelan).

Under-13D Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games 3pm): Stratford-Grangecon v Clara Gaels (Referee: Liam Cullen); Ashford v An Tóchar 2 (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Clann Na Gael v Éire Óg Greystones 4 in Enniskerry (Referee: Tony McLaughlin); Coolkenno v BYE.

Under-13E Football League/Championship Round 1: St Patricks 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 3 at 2.30pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Blessington 2 v St Kevins 2 3pm (Referee: Stephen Fagan); St Nicholas 2 v An Tóchar 3pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Sunday, March 26

Under-13A Football League/Championship Round 1: Blessington v Bray Emmets 4pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Under-13E Football League/Championship Round 1: Tomnafinogue 2 v AGB 2 3pm Tinahely (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Monday, March 27

Under-13A Hurling Championship Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): ARP v Éire Óg Greystones at Parnell Park (Referee: Michael Owens); Glenealy v St Patricks (Referee: Martin Molloy); Carnew Emmets v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr).

Under-13B Hurling League/Championship Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Avondale v St Patricks 2 (Referee: Daragh Kelly); Luke O’Tooles v Barndarrig in Aughrim (Referee: Peadar De Hora); Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers 2 (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Kilcoole v Bray Emmets (Referee: John Keenan).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 1: Éire Óg Greystones v St Patricks, 7pm (Referee: Ian Culbert); Blessington v St Nicholas, 7.45pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Bray v AGB, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 1 (all games 7pm): Annacurra v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Rathnew v Aughrim (Referee: Tiarnan De Hal); St Kevins v An Tóchar (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3 Round 1: Baltinglass v Tomnafinogue 7pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Kilcoole v AGB 2 (Referee: John Keenan); Clann Na Gael v Michael Hogans 7pm Kilmacanogue (Referee: Anthony Nolan); Pearse Gaels v BYE.

Wednesday, March 29

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Glenealy v ARP (Referee: Glenealy); St Patricks v Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: St Patricks); Bray Emmets v Western Gaels (Referee: Bray Emmets); Michael Dwyers v Carnew Emmets in Kiltegan (Referee: Michael Dwyers).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 2 (all games 6.30pm): Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Kilcoole; Avondale v Bray Emmets 2; Michael Dwyers 2 v Luke O’Tooles; ARP 2 v Barndarrig in Parnell Park.

Under-15A Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Bray Emmets v AGB (Referee: Peadar De Hora); Annacurra v Tomnafinogue (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Blessington v St Nicholas (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-15B Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): An Tóchar v Rathnew (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Éire Óg Greystones v St Patricks (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Michael Dwyers v Kiltegan in Ballymanus (Referee: Christy O’Rourke).

Under-15C Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games at 6.30pm): Baltinglass v St Kevins (Referee: Eamon Doyle); Kilcoole v Naomh Eoin Gaels (Referee: Nick Nolan); Newtown v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Ian Culbert); Avondale v Ashford at 7.30pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr).

Under-15D Football League/Championship Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Aughrim v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Clara Gaels v AGB 2 in Laragh (Referee: Eddie Leonard); St Nicholas 2 v Blessington 2 (Referee: Jason Smyth); Clann Na Gael v BYE.

Monday, April 3

Minor A Hurling (11/12-a-side) Player Pathway League Round 1: St Patricks v Glenealy; Éire Óg Greystones v Bray Emmets; Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers; Luke O’Tooles v ARP.

Under-10 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 1: Éire Óg Greystones 1 v ARP; Avondale v St Patricks; Western Gaels v Luke O’Tooles; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v BYE.

Under-13A Football League/Championship Round 2: Bray Emmets v AGB; Michael Dwyers v Blessington; Éire Óg Greystones v Tomnafinogue.

Under-13B Football League/Championship Round 2: Annacurra v Rathnew; St Nicholas v Baltinglass; St Patricks v St Kevins.

Under-13C Football League/Championship Round 2: Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Kilcoole; Carnew Emmets v Naomh Eoin Gaels; Newtown v Aughrim/Avondale.

Under-13D Football League/Championship Round 2: Éire Óg Greystones 4 v Stratford-Grangecon; An Tóchar 2 v Coolkenno; Clara Gaels v Ashford; Clann na Gael v BYE.

Under-13E Football League/Championship Round 2: An Tóchar V St Patricks 2; AGB 2 v St Nicholas 2; St Kevins 2 v Tomnafingoue 2; Éire Óg Greystones 3 v Blessington 2.

Wednesday, April 5

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 1: Rathnew 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1; Bray Emmets 1 v St Patricks 1; AGB 1 v BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 1: Blessington v Dunlavin; Avondale v Tinahely; Annacurra v Aughrim; Shilelagh-Coolboy v Baltinglass.

Under-11 Football Group 3 Round 1: An Tóchar v Ashford; Carnew Emmets v Kilmacanogue; Kilcoole v Newtown; Blessington 2 v Baltinglass 2; AGB 2 v Rathnew 2.

Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 1: St Kevins v Kiltegan; Barndarrig v St Patricks 2; Newtown 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2; Bray Emmets 2 v An Tóchar 2.

Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 1: Donard-The Glen v Kilbride; Coolkenno v Michael Dwyers; Ballincor v Avoca; Newcastle v Éire Óg Greystones 3; Laragh v Enniskerry; St Kevins v Stratford-Grangecon.