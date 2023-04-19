Wicklow J1s through to Paul Cusack Semi-final after victory over Greystones

Wicklow 17

Greystones 5

The Wicklow women booked their place in the Paul Cusack Cup final next week by beating local rivals Greystones 17-5 in Ashtown Lane on Sunday.

Saoirse O’Reilly and Alex McGuiness scored the first-half tries for the hosts before right winger Jennifer Madden crossed the whitewash in the second half to seal the result.

Greystones never made it easy for their opponents. It was a very competitive encounter. The impressive Eva Sterritt scored the visitors’ only try of the game.

The Wicklow J1s have one more hurdle to clear before they can claim the silverware. Their attention turns to the final next Sunday against New Ross in the Carlow IT campus.

It was a local derby on Sunday, the newly promoted Wicklow side welcomed neighbours Greystones to Ashtown Lane, both teams aiming for a spot in the cup final.

The teams both played their rugby in Division 3 this season, with Wicklow finishing second, securing back-to-back promotions, after winning Division 4 last season.

Wicklow came into the tie with two previous victories over their opponents earlier in the season, making them strong favourites before the first whistle.

The opening 30 minutes were evenly contested, with each side having chances and periods of dominance, but neither team could break the deadlock in this period.

From early on, it was evident the visitors were keen to put width on the ball, with plenty of speed out wide at their disposal. The centre partnership of Sterritt and Lucía De la Lastra Lanza looked dangerous throughout, with full-back Aisling Dalby racking up the metres any time she got some space.

The home side looked strong in defence. Outside centre Ciara Short put in a huge shift, making a lot of tackles and getting through lots of work in an impressive individual performance.

They had the best of the early opportunities when second row Leah Murphy almost powered over from close range. They didn’t have to wait much longer to get the scoreboard ticking.

Approaching the half-hour mark, the Wicklow efforts were eventually rewarded. They started to take control of the scrums and with a penalty advantage, they did the damage.

They used the short side to good effect, bringing winger Madden into the attack, before they swung the ball to the left where the pacey O’Reilly burned the defender on the outside to score the first try of the game.

They extended their advantage a couple of minutes later. The influential McGuiness eased past the defenders to coast her way underneath the sticks for the second try of the game. 12-0 was the score after the conversion.

To their credit, the team in green and white found a quick response just before the interval. The set-piece at the scrum provided the perfect platform to attack and a crafty backline move finished with a try for Sterritt who sliced through the middle of the defence. It was 12-5 at the half-time break,

The second half was a real tussle, with scores at a premium. Wicklow had the lion’s share of possession, but it was a half littered with penalties, making it very hard for either team to convert their chances.

A real positive for Wicklow was the impact of their bench, especially the one of youngster Jessica Griffey, who looked very sharp when she was introduced.

In the 70th minute, Wicklow got their all-important third try of the game. A powerful carry by one of the forward pack got them some go forward, before a crisp short pass from McGuiness set Madden racing away for a great try in the corner. The game finished 17-5.

Wicklow will now face New Ross in the final. The South East outfit are aiming for the double, having secured the Division 3 title a few weeks ago. Will Wicklow spoil their double dreams? It is all to play for on Saturday at noon.

Wicklow RFC: Holly McSorley, Jennifer Madden, Ciara Short, Nicole Humby, Saoirse O’Reilly, Alex McGuiness, Megan McConnell; Kathy Byrne, Maya Mc Devitt, Niamh O’Leary, Laura Newsome, Leah Murphy, Sue Brady, Jess Reynolds, Amy O’Neill. Subs: Noelle Ward, Shannon Reilly, Leah Fisher, Jessica Griffey, Katherine Ward, Laura Griffin, Sophie Richardson

Greystones RFC: Aisling Dalby, Michelle Colgan, Lucia De la Lastra Lanza, Eva Sterritt, Niamh Kelly, Leah Kearney, Alexandra Dalton; Anna O’Brien, Alanna Plunkett, Aisling Mulvaney, Aine Hughes, Anna Iraizoz, Laura Sweeney, Amy O’Mahony. Emer Meagher. Subs: Bronte Magee Baker, Heather O’Connor, Sophie Dallaghan, Mathilde Murray, Niamh Doyle, Kerry Carlile, Faye Evans, Gabrielle Anciant.