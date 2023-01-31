Wicklow hurling on the rise as O’Brien’s men push Down all the way

Down 2-20

Wicklow 1-19

Wicklow may have ended their Kehoe Cup campaign without a win but when it comes to the bigger picture, that fact won’t really bother Casey O’Brien and his management team because they will be satisfied with the impressive progress made ahead of the start of the league this weekend.

The meeting with Down in Abbotstown on Sunday afternoon saw two teams doing battle to avoid the bottom of the Kehoe Cup table, having both suffered defeats to Kildare, Meath and Carlow in their earlier games.

What unfolded was a thoroughly entertaining battle that should give Wicklow hurling supporters huge cause for optimism due to the competitiveness of the squad and the return of a number of big names to the panel.

The headline news ahead of the start of this game played on the superb surface of the main pitch in Abbotstown was the fact that Bray’s Diarmuid Masterson was lining out at midfield and Glenealy star Danny Staunton was taking up a position in the half-forward line, with both enjoying some superb passages of play and Masterson drifting over two tasty points.

Scoring 1-19 against a quality Down outfit that will compete in Division 2A of the league and the Joe McDonagh Cup has to be a massive positive for this Wicklow side (1-12 from play and 13 wides), not to mention the fact that the scoring was shared by 10 players.

Obviously, there’s still significant room for improvement, with umpteen balls into the inside line returned by the Mourne County defence, poor shot selection at times, slightly delayed reaction time when faced with a ravenous Down side, and some basic errors proving costly in terms of the winning and losing of this game, but Wicklow won’t face many sides of this calibre in the league or Nicky Rackard Cup campaign.

The Garden County men open their league campaign next Saturday away to Meath who toppled the Garden County in the opening game of the Kehoe Cup in Bray by 0-18 to 1-11, but the visitors to Páirc Tailteann will be a drastically different outfit to the one that took to the field on January 5, as, indeed, will the Meath team.

But following Sunday’s positive showing against Down, league survival should be expected to say the least while promotion is certainly not a foolish suggestion despite the unknown quantity that London will be and the dogged battle that Wicklow will face away to Donegal in March.

Down grabbed the opening score in Abbotstown when the very impressive Pearse Óg McCrickard lashed home to the top corner of Enda Donohoe’s net, but the score came from a Wicklow ball into their full-forward line that was gobbled up by the Down defence.

But Wicklow were competing very well for the most part and they were level at 0-6 to 1-3 with points from Luke Maloney, Torna Mulconry, Gavin Weir, Diarmuid Masterson, Davy Maloney and Pádraig Doyle while Gavin Weir couldn’t connect to a loose ball in front of the Down goal that might be considered as half a goal chance following great work from Pádraig Doyle.

Wicklow had some fantastic performers during this game. Ben Kearney hardly put a foot a wrong at corner-back and Andrew Kavanagh had a fierce battle with Chris Egan. Martin O’Brien, Eoghan Byrne and Sam O’Dowd tried hard in that opening half, but it was John Henderson who really sparkled.

Down pushed on with two points, the second one from a ball Wicklow should have cleared but then Casey O’Brien’s men hit the front in style when Luke Maloney, John Henderson and Sam O’Dowd combined to fire a long ball to George O’Brien. The St Pat’s man profited from a defensive error, and he charged through on the Down goal before rifling past Stephen Keith to make it 1-7 to 1-6 to Wicklow after 17 minutes.

Things got even better for the Garden County men when they surged three ahead thanks to sweet scores from Davy Maloney and Pádraig Doyle with Down proving wasteful when notching up two wides out of their total of 12.

But Down’s first touch and assuredness in possession meant that they were never far away, and they closed to within a point in a matter of minutes before returning to the front when Pearse Óg McCrickard fired home a penalty after a foul on Chris Egan with 25 gone.

A big moment arrived in between the next two Down points that made it 2-9 to 1-9 for the Mourne men when corner-forward Ryan McCusker was shown a red card for an incident in the Wicklow square.

Casey O’Brien’s men hit three wides on the trot after this, but a George O’Brien point saw them head for the dressing rooms trailing by three at 2-10 to 1-10 and having a numerical advantage for the second half.

Wicklow showed four changes on the restart, Jack Doyle in for Torna Mulconry, Seanie Germaine for George O’Brien, Mikey Lee for Sam O’Dowd and Peter O’Reilly for Enda Donohoe in goal, while Pádraig Doran was employed as the sweeper in front of the full-back for the second half, cutting out a plethora of long Down balls and helping launch a glut of Wicklow attacks.

However, the Garden County couldn’t make the numerical advantage count for the 13 minutes they had it, with the gap still at three (2-13 to 1-13) when Gavin Weir was sent off by referee Mark Ryan who signaled that the Glenealy man was guilty of a kick on Down goalkeeper Stephen Keith after both men had collided in the square, with Keith shown a yellow card following the incident.

Gavin Weir’s 65 and two frees had kept Wicklow within reach of Down before his dismissal, but the Garden County just couldn’t close the gap beyond that three-point gap although they had come very close when Pádraig Doyle hit the crossbar just before Weir’s dismissal.

Mikey Lee assumed the free-taking duties from here and bagged two to make it 2-15 to 1-15 after 19 minutes of the second half but Wicklow were repelled too many times over the course of the second half by a tenacious Down defence to allow them close that gap or create any real goal chances that would have put doubt in the Mourne men’s minds.

Down moved seven clear by the 63rd minutes with Casey O’Brien sending Eoin McCormack, Luke Evans and Mark Murphy into the fray with Seanie Germaine, Eoin McCormack (2) and Diarmuid Masterson from a late 65 bringing the scoring to a close and leaving Down winning by 2-20 to 1-19.

There is plenty of cause for optimism for the Wicklow Senior hurlers this year going on the performances in the Kehoe Cup aside from the Carlow game and the additions to the panel over the last few weeks.

Consider too that Andy O’Brien, Padraig Doran, Zack Cullen, Matthew Traynor, Bryan Kearney and Brandon Ryan among others played no part in this game and the cause for hope for the season ahead only increases.

Wicklow: Enda Donohue; Ben Kearney, Andy Kavanagh, Martin O’Brien; Eoghan Byrne, John Henderson, Sam O’Dowd; Diarmuid Masterson (0-2, 1 65), Luke Maloney (0-1); Davy Maloney (0-2), Pádraig Doyle (0-2), Danny Staunton; George O’Brien (1-1), Gavin Weir (0-5, 5f), Torna Mulconry (0-1). Subs: Jack Doyle for T Mulconry (H/T), Seanie Germaine (0-1) for G O’Brien (H/T), Mikey Lee (0-2, 1f) for S O’Dowd (H/T), Peter O’Reilly for E Donohoe (H/T), Eoin McCormack (0-2) for L Maloney (59), Luke Evans for J Doyle (63, inj), Mark Murphy for E Byrne (65), John Doyle Jnr for D Maloney (70).

Down: Stephen Keith; John McManus, Tom Murray, Declan McCartney; Niall McFarland, Caolan Teggart (0-1), Matt Conlon; Liam Savage, Jordan Doran (0-1); Marc Fisher (0-1), Paul Sheehan (0-2), Pearse Óg McCrickard (2-7, 3f 1 pen); Tom McGrattan (0-5), Chris Egan (0-1), Ryan McCusker. Subs: Finn Turpin for L Savage (H/T), Jason Croskery for J McManus (48), Oisin McManus (0-2) for M Fisher (51), Aryton Gleeson for D McCartney (60), Padraig Doran for P Sheehan (63).

Referee: Mark Ryan