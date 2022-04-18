Wicklow hurlers suffer heavy defeat at the hands of rejuvenated Mayo

Wicklow 2-10

Mayo 0-26

A towering performance from former Galway under-21 hurler Joe Mooney at centre-forward helped Mayo to a sweet and comprehensive victory over the side that condemned them to Division 3A hurling for 2023 a few short weeks ago.

As radical transformations go, Derek Walsh’s rejuvenated side were a completely different outfit compared to that day in Tullamore and proved far too sharp for Eamonn Scallan’s Wicklow who are now staring Christy Ring Cup relegation straight in the face with difficult games against Sligo, Kildare and London to come.

Saturday’s game looked to be the one game in this year’s competition where Wicklow could get some points on the board given their recent victory over their opponents. However, with Mooney joining the Mayo panel for the Christy Ring Cup and with the obvious and drastic improvements in attitude and tactics since their opening day defeat at the hands of tournament favourites Kildare, it was clear early on that this was going to be a very different game to the relegation decider.

The joy and relief experienced by the Wicklow hurlers that day in Tullamore were quickly forgotten as the visitors raced out to a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after just four minutes at the County Grounds in Aughrim, with fine scores from Eoin Delaney, Mooney, Shane Boland and the excellent Keith Higgins who lined out at midfield from the start, with Adrian Phillips navigating to the edge of the square.

The visitors showed two changes to the listed 15 in the match programme, Brian Hunt coming in instead of Danny Hill and Kealan Gallagher taking the place of Conal Hession. Wicklow also showed changes, Aaron Byrne started at wing forward with Eoin McCormack moving to full-forward and Seanie Germaine shifting out to the corner. Kieran Conway didn’t start.

Once again, Bray Emmets stalwart John Henderson was named in the subs and was present in the County Grounds but wasn’t togged out at any stage.

Wicklow recovered from that terrible start and closed the gap to 0-5 to 0-3 at the end of the first quarter through a John Doyle free, an Eoin McCormack peach and a wicked score from the impressive Brandon Ryan, but it was clear that Mayo were a very different animal given their hunger at the rucks and their ambition in attack. Adrian Phillips added their fifth point.

Mayo’s supremacy was reflected in the half-time tally of 0-13 to 0-7 and they could have been a good bit further ahead had they gone for the jugular with the sight of the goals in their crosshairs. Worth noting too that Mayo played against a significant wind in that opening half.

Joe Mooney (three), Boland (two, free), Sean Kenny, Daniel Huane and Eoin Delaney had chipped in with the scores to give the visitors that healthy lead at the break. John Doyle (two, one free), John Toomey and Eoin McCormack with the Wicklow scores.

Six minutes into the second half things looked much healthier for the home side when Eoin Kavanagh rifled home to the back of Bobby Douglas’ net after sweet play from Seanie Germaine and Aaron Byrne. This closed the gap to three at 0-15 to 1-9, with Joe Mooney and Eoin Delaney getting Mayo off the mark prior to the Garden County major.

But here is what set Derek Walsh’s side apart from their struggling opponents – they were always able to absorb a blow and head straight back up the field and retaliate with some wonderful scores of their own.

It would be another 25 minutes before Wicklow added to their tally at which stage Mayo would be more or less out of sight at 0-22 to 1-10 ahead and with the home side being reduced to 14 after 18 minutes of the second half when half-back James Byrne was shown a red card by referee Sean Cleere.

Keith Higgins was key to the onslaught, sitting back in a pocket behind midfield and providing quality ball to the likes of Shane Boland and Joe Mooney.

The Loughrea man hit the first score after the Wicklow goal, a bomb after being picked out by Bobby Douglas, and this was added to by Shane Boland (free), Sean Kenny (two, 65, free), Mooney (two), and Kenny Feeney.

Wicklow came with a late burst, Eoin Kavanagh firing home another screamer but yet again Mayo recovered and showed their quality to close out with three points, two from Sean Kenny (one 65) and a free from Shane Boland.

This was a case of sweet revenge for Mayo who, going on this form, will be way too strong for Division 3A in 2023.

A trip to London awaits next weekend where they will face a side who put 3-14 past Kildare last weekend but conceded an eye-watering 3-35.

Compared to Tullamore in the relegation final this was a Mayo side flying high on confidence and displaying a hunger and a passion that will make them very difficult opponents for London, Sligo and Derry in their remaining games.

This weekend’s clash away to Sligo is a truly huge game for Wicklow. Defeat will almost certainly mean relegation to the Nicky Rackard Cup for 2023 given the unlikely possibility of defeating London away in their last game.

Sligo only managed 11 points in their defeat at the hands of Derry on Sunday and were held by Wicklow in the league in Aughrim (3-17 to 3-17) after a dramatic second-half recovery by Eamonn Scallan’s men so a win for the Garden County side is not out of the question.

Wicklow: Bob Fitzgerald; Dylan Byrne, Bryan Kearney, Tommy Collins; James Byrne, Martin O’Brien (capt.), Brandon Ryan (0-3, 1f, 1 65); Mark Murphy, Jacques McCall; Aaron Byrne, John Doyle (0-4, 3f), John Toomey (0-1); Eoin Kavanagh (2-0), Eoin McCormack (0-2), Seanie Germaine. Subs: Owen Young for M Murphy (blood, 30, reversed 33), Mick Mangan for J McCall (36), Kieran Conway for A Byrne (46), Owen Young for M Murphy (57), Eoin Byrne for E McCormack (60, inj), John Young for M O’Brien (65).

Mayo: Bobby Douglas; Brian Hunt, Stephen Coyne, Paul Kirwan; Gary Nolan, David Kenny, Mark Phillips; Daniel Huane (0-1), Sean Kenny (0-5, 1f, 1 65); Kealan Gallagher, Joe Mooney (0-8), Adrian Phillips (0-1); Shane Boland (0-5, 2f), Keith Higgins (0-1), Eoin Delaney (0-4). Subs: Conal Hession for B Hunt (26, inj), Kenny Feeney (0-1) for M Phillips (45), Patrick Lyons for K Gallagher (55), Danny Hill for G Nolan (62), Darren Murray for A Phillips (66).

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)