Wicklow hurlers secure home advantage in relegation final after dramatic draw with Sligo

Wicklow 3-17

Sligo 3-17

Where to even start?

A game that fulfilled the criteria of a ‘dead rubber’ as this, should not have elicited the exclamations, guffaws, and excited squeals that this one did.

Going into the contest, both sides’ fate was all-but sealed; Wicklow would be facing off with Mayo in a Division 2B relegation play-off, while Sligo were all-but certain of a league semi-final.

Indeed, midway through the game, with Derry hammering London, Sligo stats-keepers in the press box were safe in the knowledge that they would have a match with Donegal to look forward to.

And yet, as the game unfolded into a breathless second half, those few who turned out to watch Eamonn Scallan’s men play for pride and home advantage in that play-off with Mayo were, eventually, treated to the fighting spirit that has been lacking for so much of the campaign up to this point, with the exception of flashes against Mayo and Donegal.

That lack of stakes was reflected in a one-sided first half in which Sligo, in spite of playing against the wind, dominated right from the off, scored three goals, and could have had even more than that.

In Andy Kilcullen, who would finish the first half with 1-7, they possessed a methodical operator at full-forward, feeding off of the energy and movement of Ruairi Brennan and Tomas Cawley either side of him.

Further out the field, Gerard O’Kelly Lynch was the Sligo lynchpin, with the game seemingly being played to the beat of his own drum, while Patrick Foley was a lively, mercurial menace in midfield, such that Seanie Germaine was dropped out of his usual position of full-forward just to keep an eye on him.

The writing appeared to be on the wall before ten minutes had even lapsed, with Sligo notching 1-3 through Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (goal), and points from Finnian Cawley, the indomitable Andy Kilcullen, and Tomas Cawley by the time Wicklow got their first score on the board from Mark Murphy with seven minutes on the clock.

At times, there was a sense of one-upmanship; when John Doyle put an immaculate sideline cut over the bar from the right-hand touchline, Andy Kilcullen went up the other end to do the exact same thing. Whenever Wicklow seemed to have a semblance of momentum on their side, Sligo dashed that hope with another offensive barrage.

Matters were made no bit easier when Seanie Germaine, who has been the Wicklow talisman for the entire campaign, was forced off injured on the stroke of half-time, with Eoin Kavanagh, another young player among many to be thrown into the deep end this season in the absence of more experienced stalwarts, coming on.

To his credit, Kavanagh would score a belter of a point within seconds and was sensational throughout.

Sligo twisted the knife further when Joe McHugh broke into space down the right-hand by-line, before cutting it back to Gerard O’Kelly Lynch, who set up Finnian Cawley for the third goal.

At half-time, the score read 3-10 to 0-8. Wicklow had been put to the sword, with the wind at their backs. The implications for the second half were stark.

The half was delayed as Wicklow were slow out of the dressing room, with Sligo awaiting their arrival. Only those within the inner circle will be aware of what was said, but whatever it was, it produced a gladiatorial performance that, should they repeat it against Mayo in the relegation play-off, they may well save themselves.

Whereas technically-speaking, Sligo were the better team, Wicklow made up for those deficiencies with work rate, both on and off the ball. The inactivity of the Sligo inside forward line was a topic of irritation for those aforementioned stats-keepers, and it was the platform on which Wicklow built a frantic display in the second half.

Mind you, it was not helped by the losses of Gerard O’Kelly Lynch and Patrick Foley to injury within less than a minute of the half.

Kieran Conway, who betrayed his diminutive stature with a battling showing, got their first goal, before providing the assist for John Toomey, who was played higher up the pitch after an ineffective first half, for the second.

In the absence of Germaine, John Doyle stepped into the void as chief points scorer and talisman, and ended the game with 0-9, and was tremendous throughout, as were the likes of Martin O’Brien, Mark Murphy, Tommy Collins, and the aforementioned Conway.

Twenty minutes into the half, and Wicklow nearly had their third goal with the scores at 2-12 to 3-14.

Aaron Byrne picked out John Doyle with an adventurous cross-field pass, before he shipped it on to John Toomey, who could only put the ball wide.

With five minutes left, when Eoin McCormack, who endured a quiet afternoon, nipped the ball between the les of the Sligo defender, he was one-on-one with goalkeeper Jimmy Gordon. Before he could get the chance to pull the trigger, he appeared to be pulled down.

Instead of giving a penalty, Kevin Brady waved play on, much to the chagrin of the Wicklow players and sideline.

Andy Kilcullen kept Wicklow at arm’s length with his 10th point as the game ticked into two minutes additional time. John Doyle’s last point made it a one-score game, and, with the last puck of the game, the 11-point comeback was complete.

A hopeful, desperate Hail Mary sideline cut from Brandon Ryan dropped deep into the Sligo square. Jimmy Gordon, however, was unable to keep hold of the ball and, when it broke, Kieran Conway was there to poke home.

With the draw, Wicklow will have home advantage in the relegation play-off with Mayo, and this work rate and fight will be required if they are to save their Division 2B lives.

Wicklow: Robert Fitzgerald; Bryan Kearney, Dylan Byrne, Tommy Collins (0-1); Brandon Ryan, Martin O’Brien, James Byrne (0-1); Mark Murphy (0-2), John Doyle (0-9, 6f); Aaron Byrne, Shane Browne (0-1), John Toomey (1-0); Eoin McCormack, Seanie Germaine (0-1f), Kieran Conway (2-1). Subs: Eoin Kavanagh (0-1) for S. Germaine (35), Jacques McCall for M. Murphy (56), Eoin Byrne for E. McCormack (68), Michael Mangan for S. Browne (70).

Sligo: Jimmy Gordon; Niall Kilcullen, Mark Hannity, Kevin O’Kennedy; Gavin Connolly, Rory McHugh (0-2, 1f), Niall Feehily; Finnian Cawley (1-1), Patrick Foley; Tony O’Kelly Lynch, Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (1-0), Joe McHugh; Ruairi Brennan (0-1), Andy Kilcullen (1-10, 4F, 1 65), Tomas Cawley (0-2). Subs: Conor Hanniffy (0-1) for G O’Kelly Lynch (HT), Michael Munnelly for P. Foley (36), Eoin Commerford for T. O’Kelly Lynch (56).

Referee: Kevin Brady (Louth)